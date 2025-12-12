Vidyut Jammwal goes bald for Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, internet loves the new look: ‘It’s wild’

The first look of Vidyut Jammwal as a mystic yogi in his Hollywood debut Street Fighter has set the internet abuzz. The teaser trailer unveiled Vidyut in a Dhalsim avatar: bald, brooding and unrecognisable. And social media users can’t stop raving about his jaw-dropping transformation. In the teaser trailer of Street Fighter, Vidyut Jammwal is introduced while doing a martial act.

Vidyut takes on Dhalsim avatar

The teaser trailer of the film was released during the 2025 Game Awards in presence of the film’s cast. The film is based on the highly popular video game franchise of the same name. Along with the teaser trailer, the makers have also released first look posters of the main characters from the film world.

In the post, Vidyut is seen sporting a clean-shaven head marked with bold red stripes. His lean, muscular frame is accentuated by rustic, tattered orange drapes, heavy metal bangles, and tribal-inspired accessories that add to Dhalsim’s fierce and mystical aura. Vidyut is also seen with kohl-lined eyes, an arched brow, making a martial-arts pose.

In the teaser trailer, Vidyut is introduced while doing a martial act. When it comes to Dalsim, he is described as a yogi with fire-spitting abilities, “a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family”.

The film also stars Noah Centineo and Callina Liang. The cast also includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

Internet in awe

Social media is buzzing with excitement over Vidyut’s first look as Dhalsim, with people praising his efforts to pull off the avatar, especially the bald look, which has become an instant talking point.

“From his shredded physique to the iconic Dhalsim makeover… THIS is a transformation nobody saw coming,” one wrote, with another sharing, “His transformation is absolutely wild”.

“Vidyut Jammwal’s Street Fighter Look = UNREAL! Completely unrecognisable,” one posted. Another shared, “Vidyut Jammwal- what an entry into Hollywood.”

“I watched the trailer but didn't recognise he was Our vidyut jammwal,” one comment read. “Couldnt have asked for a better casting for Dhalsim,” one wrote.

There were some who loved the transformation, but were missing his hair. One comment read, “they took bro’s hair.”

“Woah, absolutely loved it. But I must admit, I do miss your hair in this look , it would have been even more incredible with it. It’s like watching Dhalsim in action, but with Vidyut Jammwal’s legendary hair missing,” another shared.

More about Street Fighter

The new Street Fighter film is set in 1993. It’s official synopsis reads, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”

Street Fighter is helmed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Legendary co-produced with Japanese video game developer Capcom, while Paramount Pictures is distributing the film. It is slated to release on the big screen on October 16.