'Vidyut Jammwal doesn't believe in protein': Surprised Andrew Schulz recalls awkward first meeting on Street Fighter set

Action star Vidyut Jammwal is set to make his Hollywood debut with a live-action reboot of Street Fighter, the popular video game franchise. The martial artist will play Dhalsim, the only Indian character in the Street Fighter universe, and has been to the US for test shoots and filming over the last couple of months. Vidyut Jammwal is a vegetarian, who relies on plant-based protein.

Andrew Schulz recalls meeting Vidyut Jammwal

Actor-comedian Andrew Schulz, who is also starring in the film, recently revealed his first meeting with Vidyut on his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Aakash Singh. Andrew recalled how he first thought that Vidyut was in costume and began teasing him for it, not realising that it was just how the actor dresses normally.

“Martial arts start in India. This is where it all began, and it is called Kalaripayattu, or something like that. They invented martial arts. He is also an action star. He pulled up, and they had us in funny costumes, and I thought he was in costume. I didn’t know that’s how he dressed regularly. I thought that’s what he was wearing, what Dhalsim wears, and I started teasing him about it. And then the producers said that’s how he dresses. I thought they were being sarcastic. This went on for 10 minutes, where I kept putting my foot in my mouth and couldn’t get out of it,” he said.

‘He doesn't believe in protein’

But the guests were left surprised by another revelation from Andrew about Vidyut’s eating habits. “He plays Dhalsim, and he said he doesn’t believe in protein. Yeah, he doesn’t believe in it. He goes protein is a myth. This m******er is funny as s**t,” the actor said. When Aakash asked if it meant he was a vegetarian, Andrew simply said he had ‘no follow-up question’. To this, one of the other panellists remarked, looking at Vidyut’s picture, “If I could look like that not eating protein, it’s crazy.”

Vidyut Jammwal is a vegetarian and has followed that way of life for over a decade. In the past, he has spoken about relying on plant-based protein during his fitness journey.

About Street Fighter

Street Fighter, Vidyut’s Hollywood debut, also stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film is set to release in theatres in October 2026.