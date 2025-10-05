Fox cancels The Great North after season 5, bringing an end to the Tobin family’s Alaskan adventures

Fox has officially canceled its animated comedy series The Great North after five seasons, the network confirmed. The announcement comes shortly after the show wrapped its fifth season. The series, produced by 20th Television Animation, was created and written by Bob’s Burgers executive producers Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Loren Bouchard. The animation was produced through Bento Box Entertainment, as per Deadline. Fox cancels animated series The Great North after five seasons(X/@GreatNorthFOX)

Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, expressed his gratitude to the team behind the show. He said in a statement, “We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren, and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North. It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons The Great North brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup.”

The Tobin family adventures

The Great North followed the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story centered on single dad Beef, voiced by Nick Offerman, who works hard to keep his children close. His daughter Judy, voiced by Jenny Slate, pursues her artistic dreams, which take her away from the family fishing boat and into the local mall’s glamorous world.

The family also includes older brother Wolf (Will Forte) and his wife Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother Ham (Paul Rust), and youngest brother Moon (Aparna Nancherla), a 10-year-old with a very mature personality. While their mother is not present, Judy often seeks guidance from her boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally) and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears in the Northern Lights.

End of Fox’s 2025 Animated Bubble Shows

The show’s cancellation marks the end of Fox’s 2025 animated bubble shows, which also included Rescue HI-Surf, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and The Cleaning Lady. Among these, Accused is on hold with a possibility of returning as an event, while the rest have been canceled.

Industry observers had been expecting the end of The Great North after it was left out of Fox’s big animation deal in April, which included 4-year renewals for The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad!. With those shows plus the new shows Krapopolis and Grimsburg, the animation block was getting crowded, and The Great North’s future was uncertain.

Despite the cancellation, The Great North had a respectable five-year run and became one of Fox’s successful animated comedies following Bob’s Burgers. Fans praised its heartwarming storytelling and unique Alaskan setting, which made it stand out in the network’s lineup.

FAQs

Why was The Great North canceled by Fox?

Fox canceled The Great North after five seasons due to a crowded animation lineup and its exclusion from Fox’s major animation deal, which renewed shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad!

Will there be a sixth season of The Great North?

No, Fox has officially confirmed that The Great North will not return for a sixth season after completing its fifth season.

Who created The Great North?

The Great North was created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Loren Bouchard. The show was produced by 20th Television Animation and animated by Bento Box Entertainment.