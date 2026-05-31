‘I bet you didn’t know this’ girl Muskan Karia reveals earnings from Instagram subscribers, debunks ₹30 lakh claim

Content creator Muskan Karia has revealed her lifetime earnings through Instagram users who subscribe to her exclusive content — and the number is surprisingly modest. During a recent livestream with other content creators, the 22-year-old revealed that she does not earn lakhs and crores through subscribers, as has been claimed by many. Content creator Muskan Karia reveals how much she actually earns through Instagram subscribers. (Instagram/@muskankaria)

Who is Muskan Karia? Muskan Karia is a content creator and influencer who reviews food products and other goods on Instagram. She is well-known for her catchphrase “I bet you didn’t know this”.

Although her videos often border on the inappropriate, Karia has managed to cultivate a following of 1.5 million on the photo and video sharing platform.

How much does she earn through Instagram subscribers? Besides her followers, Muskan Karia also has more than 5,000 people who subscribe to her exclusive content on Instagram.

Last year, rumours began circulating online that she earns upwards of ₹30 lakh per month through Instagram subscribers. That would put her annual earnings to ₹3.6 crore just through subscribers alone.

This figure was based on the assumption that each of her 5,000+ subscribers pays ₹399 per month. The social media influencer has now put those rumours to rest.

Muskan Karia sets the record straight During a recent livestream with Rachit Yadav (Rachitroo), Karia revealed that her earnings through Instagram subscriptions are nowhere near ₹30 lakh per month.

In fact, she said that she has only made $1,500 as total lifetime earnings through subscribers.

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Karia explained that many people subscribe to her exclusive content with a ‘free trial’ period. However, they cancel their subscription before the billing cycle begins.

“I make $20 a month,” she said during the livestream. Rachit Yadav added that she has only made $1,500 in total as lifetime earnings through subscribers.

Converted to INR, it means that Muskan Karia’s Instagram subscribers have only managed to net her around ₹1.5 lakh.

This number does not include the money she earns through brand collaborations and other avenues of monetizing content.

You can watch the video here. (Disclaimer: Video contains language that may not be suitable for children).

What are Instagram subscribers? Instagram Subscriptions allow creators to monetize by offering exclusive content and benefits to followers who pay a monthly subscription fee. Muskan Karia has 5,845 Instagram subscribers.

(Also read: ‘SoBo girl’ earning ₹2.67 lakh a month reveals her expenses: ‘I don’t pay rent or groceries')