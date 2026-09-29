Matthew Ingalls fired from DataAnnotation? ‘Cornell 7’ row causes company to issue clarification on Chi Phi member

Matthew Ingalls is one of the seven Cornell University students accused of drugging and gangraping a former female student. The incident allegedly took place in the Chi Phi frat house.

Matthew Ingalls is among the seven Cornell University students accused of gangrape. (X/@Cornell)

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While CBS News reported that two of the seven accused had been expelled, no arrests have been made in the case. The incident took place in 2024 but has resurfaced as the victim sued the university and the DA announced that the investigation was being reopened.

Amid this, reports have emerged that Diego Sarabia was fired by Wells Fargo. Now, claims have also been made about DataAnnotation firing Ingalls. Here's what was said.

Social media chatter on Matthew Ingalls and DataAnnotation

Deep Dive What allegations were made against Matthew Ingalls and other members of the Chi Phi fraternity? Matthew Ingalls and six other members were accused of drugging and gang-raping a former female student at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024. Why did DataAnnotation fire Matthew Ingalls? DataAnnotation reportedly terminated Ingalls' contract following a review of allegations relating to the 2024 incident, although they clarified that he had been blocked from their platform long before the incident made headlines. What outcome did the Cornell University investigation have regarding the accused students? As a result of the investigation, two students were expelled from Cornell University, while five others faced lesser sanctions, including suspensions and workshops.

One social media a report claimed that Ingalls had been ‘dismissed’ from the DataAnnotation job.

“DataAnnotation Tech has terminated Matthew Ingalls’ contract following a review of information related to allegations involving a 2024 incident at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University,” the post read. Another post claimed “Matthew Ingalls dismissed from DataAnnotation Tech after Cornell University with Chi Phi Actives fraternity.”

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{{^usCountry}} An alleged statement from DataAnnotation on Threads was shared as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An alleged statement from DataAnnotation on Threads was shared as well. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the alleged statement, DataAnnotation terminated Ingalls' employment after the Cornell case made headlines. However, the company issued a clarification, noting they'd parted ways with Ingalls long before that.

What DataAnnotation said about Matthew Ingalls

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DataAnnotation did not mention Ingalls by name, but admitted the post they were sharing was about ‘one of the individuals’ named in Jane Doe's complaint.

Also Read | ‘Cornell 7’ case: Scott Kretzschmar's ketamine charge forces big move from lawyer; shock Chi Phi Snapchat texts surface

They issued a LinkedIn statement clarifying that Ingalls had been blocked in May 2024, before the alleged sexual assault.

“Jane Doe's allegations of assault are horrifying. Some reporting has suggested that one of the individuals in the complaint was employed by DataAnnotation Tech. This is incorrect. While he had signed up on our platform, we blocked him in May 2024. He has had no access to our platform or our company at any point since then,” the company said.

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DataAnnotation notes they ‘empower thousands of experts to make AI smarter, safer, and more reliable.’ The company offers fully remote contract work. “Contract work that fits your background,” is their LinkedIn bio, and they offer ‘steady projects, hours you set, and expert rates’.