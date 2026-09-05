Mitch McConnell health update: When will the Kentucky senator return? James Comer provides key update - watch video

Sen. Mitch McConnell is aiming to return to Capitol Hill when the Senate reconvenes on Sept. 14, according to Rep. James Comer, offering the clearest recent indication of when the longtime Kentucky Republican could resume his Senate duties after a months-long absence.

When will the Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell return? James Comer provides key update (AP Photo)

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Comer, a Kentucky Republican and chair of the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday that he expects McConnell to be back in Washington when senators return following the congressional recess. Comer cautioned that he had not spoken directly with McConnell but said he remained in regular contact with the senator's staff.

“They have all said it’s their goal for Sen. McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in next week,” Comer said.

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When will Mitch McConnell return to the Senate?

{{^usCountry}} The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Sept. 14, and McConnell's staff is targeting that date for his return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Sept. 14, and McConnell's staff is targeting that date for his return. {{/usCountry}}

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Comer's comments do not amount to a confirmed return date. He said he expected McConnell to join his colleagues but acknowledged that he had not spoken to the senator himself.

McConnell, 84, has been away from the Senate for months and has not cast a vote since June 11. His absence followed a fall at his Capitol Hill townhouse on June 14 that led to hospitalization.

What happened to Mitch McConnell?

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McConnell was hospitalized after the fall and subsequently spent time at a rehabilitation center, where he underwent intensive physical therapy.

He announced last month that he had been discharged from the rehabilitation facility. His extended absence has nevertheless raised questions about whether he would be able to return to the Senate for the remaining months of his final term.

McConnell stepped down as Senate Republican leader last year and is not seeking reelection in November, making the remainder of his current term his final period in the Senate.

What has Mitch McConnell said about his health?

McConnell's prolonged absence has generated increased attention over his physical condition and ability to continue serving.

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Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has publicly called for greater transparency regarding McConnell's health. Beshear has asked for evidence that the senator remains mentally and physically capable of completing his term.

Republican senators, meanwhile, have expressed confidence that McConnell will return.

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas described McConnell as one of the “toughest guys I’ve ever met” and said he believed the Kentucky senator was making progress and would be back. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa also defended the information released by McConnell's physician, saying updates provided to fellow senators were sufficient to explain his condition.

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Mitch McConnell's final Senate term

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McConnell's potential return comes at a consequential point in his political career. The Republican has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 1985 and became one of the most influential figures in the chamber, serving as Senate Republican leader for nearly two decades.

He stepped aside as GOP leader last year but remains in the Senate until the end of his current term. He is not running for another term this November.

The race to replace him is already underway. Republican Rep. Andy Barr, who has received President Donald Trump's endorsement, is set to face Democratic nominee Charles Booker for the Kentucky Senate seat.