Bruce Campbell cancer type, age in focus as Spider-Man, Evil Dead star says he has 5 years to live; latest update

When Carolla clarified whether that meant he had five years to live, Campbell replied, “Give or take,” according to the podcast .

Campbell, who announced his diagnosis publicly in March, told host Adam Carolla that his “current thing is a five-year deal.”

The 68-year-old actor made the disclosure during an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, while continuing to keep the specific type of cancer private.

Bruce Campbell, the actor best known for playing Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise and for his appearances in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, has revealed that doctors have given him a prognosis of about five years following a cancer diagnosis.

What type of cancer does Bruce Campbell have? Campbell has deliberately chosen not to disclose the specific cancer he was diagnosed with.

When he first announced the diagnosis in March, he described it as a cancer that is “treatable” but “not curable.” He said at the time that he would not provide further medical details, explaining that he wanted to inform fans about the situation before misinformation began circulating.

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Campbell's latest comments have not changed that position. Neither the type of cancer nor the exact prognosis behind the five-year estimate has been publicly identified.

How old is Bruce Campbell? Campbell is 68 years old. He was born June 22, 1958, and began making films as a young man alongside longtime collaborator Sam Raimi.

His breakthrough came with Raimi's 1981 horror film The Evil Dead, in which he played Ash Williams. The role turned Campbell into a cult-film icon and led to appearances in Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness and the television series Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Beyond the Evil Dead films, Campbell has maintained a long association with Raimi. He appeared in Raimi's Spider-Man films, including memorable cameo roles, and has worked across film and television as an actor, director and producer.

Bruce Campbell says he is ‘living with’ cancer Rather than allowing the diagnosis to define his remaining career, Campbell said he has decided to continue living as normally as possible.

During his latest podcast appearance, he described cancer as a constant process of dealing with one problem after another. He also said he had made a conscious decision to “live with it, not die from it.”

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That approach is consistent with what he told the Detroit News in May, when he said he was “managing” his situation and wanted to live his life as normally as possible for as long as he could.

When Campbell first revealed his diagnosis, he also said treatment would have to take priority over work. He cancelled several planned fan-convention appearances but hoped to return to professional activities after treatment.

Bruce Campbell’s latest film and work plans Campbell's health update comes as he promotes Ernie & Emma, a dramedy that he wrote, directed and stars in. The film follows a man who takes a road trip with his wife's ashes after her death.

The actor appeared on The Adam Carolla Show on September 3 to discuss the film and provide an update on his health. The official podcast listing confirms the episode focused on Campbell's Evil Dead career, filmmaking with Raimi and his cancer diagnosis.