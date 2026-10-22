McKinney teen arrested for planning to assassinate Rep. Keith Self, plotting terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS

A 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning to assassinate U.S. Representative Keith Self at an event last Saturday. According to federal investigators, the suspect was also planning to carry out a terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS.

Representative Keith Self, a Republican from Texas, arrives for a House Republican caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

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The juvenile was arrested on October 5 after acquiring a firearm, federal law enforcement sources said, per WFAA. Sources told the outlet that he had been radicalized recently and was being monitored by federal agents.

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The suspect, whose name has not been publicly released, remains in federal custody.

What Keith Self said

“Protecting our Constitutional Republic from radical Islam is getting messy," Rep. Self told WFAA in a statement. "I served in the military for 25 years with the mindset that defending freedom was worth the sacrifice. Our elected leaders should govern with that same mindset.”

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{{^usCountry}} Members of Congress are given a security stipend that they can use for personal protection. Self asserted that he has confidence in his security team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Members of Congress are given a security stipend that they can use for personal protection. Self asserted that he has confidence in his security team. {{/usCountry}}

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Self, a McKinney Republican, introduced a non-binding resolution in Congress last month that denounces Sharia law and opposes its implementation within the US. He earlier also led legislation against Islamic extremism and Sharia law.

Self co-founded the “Sharia-Free America Caucus” along with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, last December. Its mission is “to oppose the influence of Sharia law in the United States and assert its incompatibility with the U.S. Constitution and Western values.”

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In August, the McKinney City Council approved the McKinney Islamic Association’s plans for a new mosque, stating it was completely compliant with local laws. Some citizens protested.

On being asked if his positions on radical Islam might be the reason he was targeted, Self said, "If it's ISIS related, you kind of have to believe that. I can't prove that. I don't know that for sure. But you have to follow the [old saying] if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck."