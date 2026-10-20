Jaden Read: Kansas man arrested for repeated threats against Trump, claimed to have ‘mapped out roofs’ to shoot POTUS

A Kansas man was arrested after repeated threats to assassinate President Donald Trump. Jaden Read, 24, was arrested after threats were posted on local television news stations’ social media pages, Fox5NY reported. Kansas man arrested for repeated threats against Trump, claimed to have ‘mapped out roofs’ to shoot POTUS (AP/PTI) (AP10_20_2026_000002B) (AP)

One of the social media posts included a claim to have scouted locations where Read could shoot Trump during Monday’s rally near Wichita.

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The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas revealed that Read has been charged with making threats against Trump. He was taken into custody at his home in Clearwater, about a half-hour away from Wichita.

What the U.S. Attorney’s Office said The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release, “On October 15th, a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to a Facebook post where Jaden Read made comments in response to a KAKE News article detailing President Trump’s upcoming visit to Wichita, KS on October 19th, 2026. Jaden J. Read’s threatening comments raised concern among the authorities. Read posted on Facebook: “Let’s shoot Trump honestly, where’s our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life” and immediately after his first comment, Read posted a second comment on the same KAKE News Article stating: “I just got a 308 and 305 round and I’m killing this pedo”.”

Authorities later found that Read made two more disturbing comments in response to a different KWCH 12 News article discussing Trump’s upcoming visit.

Read wrote in this threat, “Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself.”

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In another comment, he said, “IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn’t help him”.

“Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated.” Said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “The first Amendment allows for robust disagreement but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech”.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, the United States Marshall Services, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department.