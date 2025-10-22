The mugshot of a Texas man who made death threats to multiple media figures, including Laura Loomer, has been released. Nicholas Ray was arrested after being identified as the individual who posted “multiple, specific death threats made to Jewish conservative media members who live in Florida,” according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Who is Nicholas Ray? Texas man arrested over death threats to Laura Loomer, Josh Hammer and others (MCSO)

Uthmeier wrote in a post on X, “Last week, our Office of Statewide Prosecution was notified of multiple, specific death threats made to Jewish conservative media members who live in Florida. After an investigation, we obtained an arrest warrant for Nicholas Ray of Spring, TX.”

Uthmeier added that Ray is now in custody.

Who is Nicholas Ray?

Not much has been revealed about Ray except that he is set to be extradited to Florida to face charges of extortion, written threats to kill, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to Uthmeier’s post. Loomer has taken to X to share Ray’s mugshot, claiming she became one of his “targets.”

Loomer revealed that Ray is now in custody in Texas at the Montgomery County Jail. She added that he also threatened conservative political commentator Josh Hammer and entrepreneur Seth Dillon.

“I became one of Nicholas Ray’s targets because he was radicalized by the false accusations that I am a foreign agent, and then he proceeded to make a serious and credible threat against my life and the lives of @josh_hammer and @SethDillon over his hatred of Jewish people,” Loomer wrote.

Loomer went on to thank Uthmeier and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their “prompt investigation.”

“It’s sad that this young man decided to throw his life away over conspiracy theories on the internet,” Loomer wrote. “He used an anonymous X account to make his death threats. Just a reminder that there’s no such thing as being anonymous on the internet.”

She added, “We need to put an end to political violence.”

In a previous post, Loomer specified that the “threats were targeted, as all of the targets of these threats (including myself) are Jewish, pro-Trump, conservative media figures, and we all live in Florida.”