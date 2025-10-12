Mark Sanchez mugshot released as he enters Marion County Jail after stabbing incident, check here

Mark Sanchez was finally discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning, over a week after he was stabbed by an elderly truck driver following an altercation. He was later booked into an Indianapolis jail for allegedly assaulting the truck driver. Mark Sanchez was discharged from the hospital after being stabbed by an elderly truck driver(AP)

According to Fox 59, footage shows a 38-year-old Sanchez who is limping and has his arm in a sling as he enters the Marion County Jail to have his photo and fingerprints taken.

Mark Sanchez mugshot

Charges against Sanchez

Additional footage reveals that as Sanchez left the jail, he praised the hospital staff and first responders and told media he was "focused on his recovery."

Following the startling event in Indianapolis on the morning of October 4, he was indicted with felony violence and multiple misdemeanors. He is now permitted to depart the state of Indiana.

Sanchez allegedly confronted a 69-year-old grease truck driver for obstructing the alley and then body-slammed him. Sanchez was in Naptown to cover the Colts vs. Raiders NFL game on Sunday.

Surveillance footage also purportedly showed the retired quarterback acting strangely in the 30 minutes prior to the assault.

He was shown on camera staggering through the streets before he confronted the truck driver.

Here's what Perry Tole said

The alleged victim, Perry Tole, claimed that he stabbed Sanchez in the chest out of self-defense because he thought the former professional athlete would kill him.

Sanchez purportedly assaulted him after getting into his truck, and the driver was discovered in the alley with a large cut on his cheek.

The surveillance footage shows the two surrounding the truck prior to the altercation, with Tole telling authorities that he used pepper spray on Sanchez before pulling out a knife when that failed to deter him.

Tole has sued Sanchez and his employer, Fox Sports, which has sent him on leave.

Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology testing to look for narcotics in Sanchez's blood, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated at a press conference on October 6, confirming that he was charged with a Level 5 Felony charge for harassment that led to serious bodily injury.