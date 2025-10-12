South Carolina mass shooting suspect: All we know about victims as officials probe ‘persons of interest’

A mass shooting at a packed bar on St. Helena Island resulted in at least four fatalities and over 20 injuries early Sunday, said authorities. Mass shooting at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island leaves four dead and over 20 injured.(UnSplash)

According to the Beaufort County sheriff's office, the shooting occurred at Willie's Bar and Grill, a popular gathering spot on the island, just before 1 am. People left the area, taking refuge in surrounding homes and businesses, and when deputies arrived, they discovered several victims who had been shot.

“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gunshots,” said the sheriff in a statement on X.

South Carolina mass shooting suspect and victims

Four of the at least 20 people who were rushed to nearby hospitals were described as critically ill.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the Sheriff added.

Authorities have not disclosed the victims' names or any details regarding a potential suspect. Detectives are still interrogating witnesses and looking for the evidence from the site, according to the sheriff's office.

Moreover, the motive behind the South Carolina mass shooting remains unclear.

Witnesses told authorities that as the shooting got under way, frightened customers fled for safety, with some escaping into neighboring residences and businesses.

Nancy Mace sends condolences to ‘heartbroken' families

Meanwhile, US Representative Nancy Mace wrote on X that she was “COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County.” “The victims, their families, and everyone affected by this terrible act of violence are in our thoughts and prayers.”