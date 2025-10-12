Who was Dennis Recker? Man, 81, killed in South Carolina by wife who was not ‘strong enough’ to care for him

An 82-year-old woman from South Carolina has been charged with killing her husband inside an assisted living facility, saying she was no longer “strong enough” to care for him, according to police, the Mirror reported. Harriett Recker faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime , in connection to the death of her husband Dennis Recker, according to Beaufort County court records. Investigators said she had planned the shooting in advance. Dennis Recker, was shot and killed on the morning of September 12 at the Preston Health Center at The Cypress in Hilton Head,(legacy.com)

Who was Dennis Recker?

Dennis, 81, was shot and killed on the morning of September 12 at the Preston Health Center at The Cypress in Hilton Head, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Dennis with a gunshot wound. Harriett was still in the room “alongside her spouse,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dennis had been admitted to the facility the day before for treatment, though officials did not specify the reason, according to WTOC. The Preston Health Center provides care for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other medical conditions.

On the morning of the shooting, a neighbor had driven Harriett to visit her husband. When they entered the room, the neighbor noticed a chair was missing and stepped out to find another. While leaving, the neighbor heard a loud noise, reports said.

A staff member ran into the room and saw Harriett holding a revolver, while Dennis was clutching his chest, according to law enforcement. Dennis appeared shocked and allegedly said, “She shot me.”

Medical staff attempted emergency treatment, but Dennis died from his injuries.

During Harriett’s court appearance on Friday, prosecutors outlined evidence they said showed she had planned the killing. Financial records, interviews with family members, and written notes supported their case, WTOC reported.

One of the notes, cited in court documents obtained by Law&Crime and WTOC, read, “To you all, this has just been too much for me; I so wish I could do it with the wonderful family we have, so many good friends.”

Investigators said the evidence indicated Harriett had decided to end her husband’s life because she could no longer manage his care.