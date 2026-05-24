Did Nasire Best threaten to kill Trump in the past? Laura Loomer shares suspect's post on Butler assassination attempt

Sharing what Loomer claimed was a TikTok post by Best, she wrote, “The shooter at the White House today, identified as a black male named Nasire Best made previous threats of assassinating President Trump on his Tik Tok. This was posted on his Tik Tok on December 9, 2025.”

Laura Loomer has claimed on X that Nasire Best, the 21-year-old man shot and killed by agents outside the White House on Saturday, May 23, had previously posted threats to kill President Donald Trump. CNN also reported that social media belonging to Best includes one post that appeared to threaten violence against Trump, and another where he wrote, “I’m actually the son of God.”

Loomer added, “He said if he was the Butler shooter, Trump would be dead. Thank God the shooter has been killed. I’m sure his friends will say he Dindu Nuffin… they always do.”

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The post includes the iconic photo of Trump with his fist raised after being shot at the Butler rally by Thomas Matthew Crooks. A text overlay reads, “Man cuh aint have no aim if it was me behind the (gun emoji) it woulda been a totally different story”.

What we know about Nasire Best Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service, court records show, according to CNN. He was killed after he approached a checkpoint outside the White House and began shooting at officers. A bystander was hit in the exchange.

Trump was in the White House at the time. He was unharmed.

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Last summer, officers had encountered Best several times, according to a court affidavit, which says he was “known to the Secret Service” for “walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points.” The documents said that he was involuntarily committed on June 26, 2025, for “obstructing vehicle entry” to part of the White House complex.

Best ignored warning signs on July 10 last year and walked into a restricted area outside the White House, per the affidavit. There, several officers confronted him. Best claimed he was Jesus and said “that he wanted to get arrested,” the report said.