Who was Nasire Best? 5 things about suspect identified in shooting near White House

Here's all you need to know about Nasire Best.

Best fired at a checkpoint, prompting the Secret Service to retaliate . He was initially taken to a hospital but a later report indicated Best had succumbed to his injuries.

Nasire Best was identified by multiple news reports as the suspect in the shooting outside the White House on Saturday. The incident took place while President Donald Trump was present in the White House.

A bystander was also reportedly injured amid the gunfire exchange between Best and Secret Service members. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

The shooting outside the White House today came on the heels of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting where the gunman had charged into the event, allegedly attempting to assassinate president Trump.

Today, before the news of the shooting, Trump had shared on Truth Social that he was working on a deal with Iran, after months of conflict. The shooting outside the White House also came a day after a New York Post report noted an Iran-backed terrorist had plans to attempt an assassination on Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter.

Secret Service statement on shooting near White House Secret Service released a statement in the wake of the shooting.

“Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing. Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire,” they said.

“No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement added.