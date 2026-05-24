White House shooting: Was Trump inside when gunshots rang out? Netizens speculate ‘another assassination attempt’

Gunshots were reported near the White House complex in Washington, DC, triggering an immediate lockdown and a rapid response from the US Secret Service and federal agencies. Gunfire was reported in the vicinity of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The incident occurred around the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to White House grounds, with journalists on the scene reporting multiple rounds of gunfire and being rushed to shelter as security protocols were activated.

ABC News reporters described a chaotic scene as shots rang out mid-broadcast, with one correspondent seen ducking for cover while a voice off-camera shouted warnings such as “down!”

The White House lawn was cleared by Secret Service personnel as law enforcement moved to secure the area.

Was Trump inside the White House? US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time the gunfire erupted, according to SBS News.

His presence inside the complex coincided with the unfolding security situation outside, though officials have not indicated any direct connection between his schedule and the incident yet.

As the situation developed, posts on social media platforms added to the speculation.

Also Read: How many assassination attempts have been made on Trump? Shooting near White House sparks concerns

An X account identified as ‘Interstellar’ claimed it was “another attempt on President Trump’s life” and stated that “the gunman has been taken down.”