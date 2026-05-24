JD Vance’s motorcade seen rushing to White House as Trump holds high-stakes Iran meeting | Watch

The sudden activity fueled speculation about a possible breakthrough in talks involving Iran, especially after Trump publicly hinted that negotiations were nearing completion.

Videos shared online appeared to show Vance’s motorcade traveling through Washington, DC under police escort toward the White House shortly after Trump scheduled emergency calls with regional leaders and top advisers.

Vice President JD Vance was reportedly seen heading rapidly toward the White House on Saturday as President Donald Trump convened an urgent meeting with senior national security officials amid ongoing negotiations involving Iran.

Trump reveals calls with Middle East leaders In a lengthy statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said he was in the Oval Office holding discussions with multiple world leaders regarding what he described as a potential peace agreement tied to Iran.

“I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar,” Trump wrote.

Also Read: US-Iran talks near turning point? What both sides want and where negotiations stand

He also said the talks involved Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to Trump, discussions centered on “the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.”

‘Agreement has been largely negotiated’ Trump claimed that a deal involving the United States, Iran and several regional countries was close to completion.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed,” he said.

Also Read: Iran, Pakistan send revised proposal to US as mediated talks progress, Trump's response expected by Sunday

The president added that he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the conversation “went very well.”

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump added.

He further claimed that “the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” referring to the strategically vital shipping route that has remained central to regional tensions.