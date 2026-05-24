Trump's ‘largely negotiated’ US-Iran deal: 5 key takeaways from POTUS' Truth Social post

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a major agreement regarding the US-Iran war with Iran and several Middle Eastern nations is close to completion.

Trump revealed that a significant agreement related to the US-Iran war is close to being finalized, following calls with Middle Eastern countries and Netanyahu. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

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In a Truth Social postTrump shared, “Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization,” following calls with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

Trump also confirmed he separately spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested final details are still under discussion.

Read more: Iran, Pak send revised proposal to US, Trump's response expected by Sunday

5 key takeaways from POTUS's Truth Social post

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Trump says a US-Iran agreement is close to finalization. The biggest revelation from Trump’s statement was his claim that negotiations are already substantially complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Trump says a US-Iran agreement is close to finalization. The biggest revelation from Trump’s statement was his claim that negotiations are already substantially complete. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The phrase strongly implies continued backchannel diplomacy involving the Middle East. However, the White House has not yet disclosed formal details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The phrase strongly implies continued backchannel diplomacy involving the Middle East. However, the White House has not yet disclosed formal details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told reporters in India that "there's been some progress made" and that "there may be news later today." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told reporters in India that "there's been some progress made" and that "there may be news later today." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed memorandum or agreement's official text “will be announced shortly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed memorandum or agreement's official text “will be announced shortly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Iran signalled “narrowing differences.” Iran announced "narrowing differences" in negotiations with the United States following more meetings with Pakistan's army leader in Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Iran signalled “narrowing differences.” Iran announced "narrowing differences" in negotiations with the United States following more meetings with Pakistan's army leader in Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

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Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, was described by Iran State TV as calling the proposal a "framework agreement" and added, “We want this to include the main issues required for ending the imposed war and other issues of essential importance to us. Then, over a reasonable time span, between 30 to 60 days, details are discussed and ultimately a final agreement is reached.”

3. Gulf Arab states appear heavily involved in negotiations. Trump listed several Arab leaders in his statement. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan were all referenced in Trump’s post.

Read more: US-Iran talks near turning point? What both sides want, where negotiations stand

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4. Trump's call with Israel. Trump also revealed that he separately spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the negotiations.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed,” Trump wrote after mentioning his conversation with the Israeli prime minister.

Israel has historically opposed many forms of sanctions relief or nuclear compromise with Iran, arguing Tehran poses an existential threat.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks that ended the nuclear negotiations with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran essentially closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for the region's fertilizer, natural gas, and oil, which hurt the world economy.

5. Strait of Hormuz “will be opened.” One of the most closely watched lines in Trump’s statement involved the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to Trump, the proposed agreement would involve two months of talks on Iran's nuclear program and an official proclamation of the end of the conflict. The United States would lift its blockade of Iran's ports, and Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He did not provide specifics.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump wrote.

Baghaei also confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the topics that is being discussed, per PBS.

Baghaei stated that since Tehran wants to put an end to the conflict before talking about its nuclear program, which has long been at the center of international tensions, nuclear issues are not included in the current conversations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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