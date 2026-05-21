Pedro Almodovar says artists have duty to speak out against ‘monsters’ Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin

Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar urged artists to speak out about the crises facing society on Wednesday, describing it as their moral duty against "monsters" like U.S. President Donald Trump. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were the targets of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

Pedro Almodovar on ‘monsters’ "The creator, from their small platform, each from their own, must speak without mincing words," said Almodovar at the Cannes Film Festival after the premiere of his tragicomedy Bitter Christmas.

"Silence and fear - because it is clearly an expression of fear - are a very bad sign; they are a sign of the erosion of democracy," said the director considered a defining figure of contemporary European cinema.

"We are obliged to become a kind of shield against these monsters like Trump, Netanyahu or the Russian," he said, referring to Israel's prime minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump must know that there is a limit to all his delusions and madness, and that Europe will never bow down to Trump's policies," he added.