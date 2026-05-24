US-Iran talks near turning point? What both sides want and where negotiations stand

Conflicting statements emerge with a flurry of activities on both sides on Saturday as the tensions between United States and Iran are “very far”, but also “very close” to resolution, according to Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson. Munir's presence in Tehran could signal a final push by Pakistan to try to get a deal. (AFP)

While regional officials indicated that Washington and Tehran are close to agreeing on a memorandum to end the war, US President Donald Trump said it was a “solid 50/50” on whether they would resume fighting or reach a deal. However, Trump later told CBS that both sides were “getting a lot closer” to agreement.

A Financial Times report citing sources suggested that the US and Iran are currently negotiating a 60-day ceasefire extension and attempting to establish a framework for nuclear talks. Meanwhile, US President Trump met with his senior national security team on Friday morning, and is also expected to hold a conference call with Gulf leaders.

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He is likely to reach a clear decision on the matter by Sunday, Axios reported. This comes even as Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir visited Tehran as part of mediation efforts, with a Qatari delegation also in Iran's Capital. Here's a lowdown on what transpired as Washington and Tehran race to lock down a deal while securing their interests.

‘Either I hit them harded or sign a deal that is good’: Trump While negotiations have registered pace over the past few days, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying there has been “progress” in talks, Trump on Saturday seemed to assert that the US would stand its grounds regarding its demands. “I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” Trump said.

He further told Axios that it was a “solid 50/50” on whether the US would get a “good deal” or “blow them (Iran) to kingdom come.” Trump said he would be meeting with his negotiators – Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff – later on Saturday to discuss Iran's latest proposal, and was likely to decide by Sunday on whether to resume the conflict.

Senator Lindsey Graham told Axios that some regional leaders had advised Trump to strike Iran to weaken the regime and get a deal on better terms, while others had urged him to take the deal which was on the table. Trump, too, acknowledged that “some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war.”

‘Very far, very close’: Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Saturday said the US and Iran were “very far” but also “very close” to reaching a deal. He said the negotiations had this week focused on reducing the differences between both sides, adding that there were still issues which needed to be discussed through mediators.

“…We must wait and see where the situation will end in the next three or four days,” Baghaei said. He hinted at 30- and 60-day timelines which would be a part of the draft memorandum of understanding and would only take effect once the framework was finalised.

Baghaei revealed that the nuclear issue was not a part of talks at this stage. “Our nuclear issue was the pretext for two aggressive wars against the Iranian people, so we responsibly and wisely decided at this stage to prioritise and focus on an issue that is urgent for all of us, which is ending the war,” he said, according to ANI news agency.

Where do negotiations stand? What have mediators said? A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is being “fine-tuned” to the conflict in West Asia, a Pakistani security official who was briefed on army chief Munir's visit to Tehran and his meetings with Iranian leaders said on Saturday, Reuters news agency reported.

Munir's presence in Tehran could signal a final push by Pakistan to try to get a deal, according to Axios. A Pakistani official told Reuters that an interim deal to end the war was in its final phase and is “fairly comprehensive”. However, the official added, “It is never over till it is done.”

Earlier, a US official briefed on diplomatic efforts had described the negotiations as “agonising”, according to Axios, and said talks were going “back and forth every day.” The mediators are currently attempting to finalise a letter of intent that includes an agreement to end the war and principles for another 30 days of negotiations on a broader deal that would also address Iran's nuclear program.

Munir left Tehran on Saturday, with Pakistan saying a deal had not been reached but there had been “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”