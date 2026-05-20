Was ‘Donald’ once part of JD Vance’s name? Here’s the truth

US Vice President JD Vance has used several different names throughout his life, but many people are only now discovering that “Donald” was once part of his birth name. Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, May 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

According to details revisited by the Irish Star, the Ohio Republican was originally born as James Donald Bowman before later becoming publicly known as JD Vance.

JD Vance’s original name Vance was born James Donald Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, on August 2, 1984. The “Donald” and “Bowman” portions of his name came from his biological father, Donald Bowman.

In his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, Vance wrote that his parents separated “around the time I started walking,” describing a turbulent childhood marked by instability and changing father figures.

Years later, his mother Beverly remarried. Her third husband, Robert Hamel, later adopted Vance, leading to another legal name change.

Following the adoption, his name became James David Hamel, according to records cited by the Irish Star.

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Why did the name change? The report said the adoption process effectively removed “James Donald Bowman” from official documentation. Ohio state records reportedly list only “James David Hamel” on file.

Even after the change, Vance continued using the initials “J.D.”, standing for James David, a nickname that stayed with him into adulthood.

In Hillbilly Elegy, Vance also reflected on his difficult upbringing and strained relationships with father figures. “Of all the things that I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures,” he wrote.

How did he become JD Vance? Vance later changed his surname again, this time choosing “Vance” in honor of his grandmother, Bonnie Blanton Vance, whom he frequently credits with raising him during his childhood.

According to the Irish Star, the legal switch to “Vance” took place in April 2013, shortly before his graduation from Yale Law School.

A statement cited in the report said Bonnie Vance, known in the family as “Mamaw”, had been his “north star” throughout his difficult childhood.

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Why did ‘J.D.’ become ‘JD’? One final adjustment came in 2021 when Vance entered national politics and dropped the periods from “J.D.”

According to the report, his campaign confirmed at the time that “JD Vance” was simply his preferred public style.

Despite the various changes over the years, the report said his official legal name today remains James David Vance.