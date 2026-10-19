US Air Force serviceman who died in 150ft Texas stadium fall identified: All we know about Ian Patterson

Patterson was among four personnel engaged in rappelling operations from the rafters prior to a Navy versus University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) football game. He lost his grip and struck the ground with considerable force, subsequently being transported to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The Air Force service member succumbed to his injuries following a fall that occurred on Saturday during a fast-rope demonstration at the Alamodome in Texas.

A United States Air Force Airman Technical Sergeant Ian Patterson has been identified as the man who died after descending more than 150 feet from the stadium's rafters.

Who was Ian Patterson? Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where Patterson held his assignment, said that he had completed 15 years of military service and was assigned to Detachment 2 of the Air Force's 6th Combat Training Squadron. Throughout his service, he had been awarded multiple decorations, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters; the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, and Army Achievement Medal, each bearing one oak leaf cluster, as per Newsweek.

In 2022, Patterson received the distinguished designation of Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year, an honor bestowed at the Headquarters Air Force level.

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“Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him,” U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Scott C. Mills, 57th Wing commander stated in a statement. “Our team is now focused on standing beside Ian’s family, loved ones, and fellow Airmen as we navigate this profound loss together.”

Video of tragedy goes viral Video recorded in the stadium depicts the airman dressed in combat fatigues descending via rappel, subsequently appearing to lose his grip and colliding with the field surface at considerable velocity. A bystander is then observed rushing toward Patterson, who remains unresponsive at the 50-yard line, and calling for assistance from others.

Medical staff provided care for approximately 10 minutes before he was sent to nearby hospital.

UTSA President issues statement “In moments like these, words can offer only so much comfort. But I hope the service member’s family, his fellow airmen and all those grieving know that they are in our thoughts and prayers,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said on Sunday, as per The Athletic..

“We stand together in sadness, united by our compassion for one another and our heartfelt support for all those whose lives have been touched by this tragedy.”