Fact check: Viral Texas Roadhouse photo falsely claims Gypsy Rose Blanchard was arrested for murder

A photo circulating on social media falsely claims that Gypsy Rose Blanchard was arrested at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant for murdering her husband. However, no credible news report or official statement confirms the alleged arrest. A viral Texas Roadhouse photo falsely claims Gypsy Rose Blanchard was arrested for murder, with no credible evidence supporting the post. ((Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok))

The image appears to be an edited or satirical post, and there is no verified evidence that Blanchard was arrested in connection with a murder.

The viral image shows a woman resembling Blanchard being escorted by police inside what appears to be a restaurant. Text placed over the picture reads, “Gypsy rose arrested at texas roadhouse for murdering her husband #gypsyrose #texasroadhouse.”

The post has gone viral attention amid recent news involving Blanchard, but the image itself does not establish that an arrest took place.

Also Read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard accuses Ken Urker's sister Autumn Snyder of benefiting from his death, ‘Giving us nothing but hell’

What is the truth behind the viral Gypsy Rose Blanchard photo? There is no credible evidence that Blanchard was arrested at Texas Roadhouse or charged with murdering her husband. The post appears to use her past criminal case and recent personal circumstances to create a misleading joke.

Blanchard was convicted for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released on parole in December 2023 after serving more than eight years.

The viral caption also misrepresents her relationship with Ken Urker, the father of her daughter. Urker was Blanchard's partner, not her husband. No verified report supports the claim that she murdered him.

Also Read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard explains sideswiping claim after Louisiana crash; no arrests made

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was involved in a Louisiana car crash Blanchard was involved in a minor car crash in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, on Saturday, October 17, 2026. According to PEOPLE, Louisiana State Police confirmed that the collision caused minor property damage. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

The incident came weeks after Urker died on October 1, his 34th birthday. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that officers were called to a residence in Raceland, Louisiana, where Urker was found dead.

His death has attracted public attention, but it does not support the claim made in the Texas Roadhouse image. The viral post provides no verified evidence connecting Blanchard to a murder charge or a recent arrest.