Measles outbreak paralyzes Chicago, Here's what parents need to know

Chicago is grappling with a measles outbreak, with 12 confirmed cases reported, including 10 linked to the city's largest migrant centre. This situation has sparked a serious concern about the city's healthcare management for migrants and the potential for stigmatization of new arrivals. The National Health Service is launching a publicity campaign after figures showed there have been 216 confirmed measles cases and 103 probable cases in parts of England since October.

The outbreak underscores the challenges public health systems face in dealing with highly contagious diseases, especially in settings with vulnerable populations.

Chicago Health Commissioner Simbo Ige highlighted that the initial measles case in the city this year was not linked to the shelter, stating, “The first case of measles in Chicago was a non-shelter resident. And those who got infected got infected because measles was circulating in Chicago.”

The disease’s spread is particularly concerning given the national context of a measles outbreak. Last week, health officials discovered measles cases at a Pilsen shelter, where approximately half of the 900 residents had not been vaccinated against measles. Those who have recently been vaccinated are now under quarantine to prevent further transmission.

How measles spread

Measles is an airborne virus known for its high contagion rate. According to Mangino, virus particles from an infected person’s cough or sneeze can linger in the air for up to two hours, posing a risk to anyone entering the area. Esper adds, “For most of these viruses – like flus and RSV – you really have to have fairly close proximity, basically be within coughing range [of an infected person], to get it. With measles, you don’t have to be in the same three to six-foot distance. You just have to be in the same exposed area.” Plus, children can contract measles by touching contaminated surfaces and then their faces.

Symptoms of measles parents shouldn't ignore

Parents should be aware of the symptoms of measles, which typically manifest one to two weeks after exposure. The CDC notes that the incubation period is usually 11 to 12 days. Early symptoms include cough, red and watery eyes, runny nose, and high fever. Within a few days of these initial signs, some children may develop tiny white spots inside their mouths, followed by a rash that begins at the hairline and spreads to the rest of the body.

The complications from measles can be severe, ranging from ear infections and diarrhoea to pneumonia and encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. The CDC reports that out of every 1,000 children who contract measles, one to three may die from the disease.

How to beat measles

The immunization protocol for measles includes two doses of the vaccine. The initial dose is recommended for children aged between 12 and 15 months, followed by a booster dose when they are between four to six years old.

Julie E. Mangino, professor emeritus in the Department of Internal Medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, states, “We have data that says more than 97 percent of the people who have had their two shots of the vaccine never get measles.” Typically, adults are not required to receive booster vaccinations unless they are in the midst of a significant community outbreak, as noted by Esper.

For parents uncertain about their child’s vaccination status, Jennifer Duchon, an expert in paediatric infectious diseases and neonatology and a hospital epidemiologist at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, advises consulting a healthcare provider to check if vaccination records can be retrieved.

Duchon says, “There's no harm if a child gets an extra vaccine.”