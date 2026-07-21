Meet Alec Neel Vance as Trump shares photo of JD and Usha Vance's ‘perfect baby boy’

President Donald Trump has unveiled the picture of Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance's fourth child, following the couple's welcoming of their baby boy on Sunday.

JD and Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, making headlines as the first child born to a sitting first lady in 150 years. (AFP)

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In the image shared by the POTUS on Truth Social, Vance's other children, Ewan and Mirabel, are depicted holding the newborn, whom the couple has named Alec Neel Vance. The President expressed his joy in his post, stating, "Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family."

Alec is now the youngest sibling of Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6 and Mirabel, 4.

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JD and Usha Vance announce birth of their fourth child

{{^usCountry}} The latest member of the Vance family was delivered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center located in Bethesda, Maryland. The couple made the announcement of their child's birth via social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest member of the Vance family was delivered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center located in Bethesda, Maryland. The couple made the announcement of their child's birth via social media. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” JD Vance and the Second Lady stated in a joint statement. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

Also Read: Is Secret Service really frustrated with JD Vance and family? All we know amid ‘ridiculous’ demands report

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Alec Neel Vance first child born to sitting vice president in over 150 years

Alec is the first child born to a sitting first lady in 150 years, with the most recent sitting vice president to have a son being Schuyler Colfax, who served alongside Ulysses S. Grant.

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The Vances have not yet released an official photograph of their child.

In January, the second lady revealed her pregnancy. "We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," Usha and Vance said in a statement.

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," they continued. "During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

Will JD Vance take a break?

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The vice president's plans regarding time off remain uncertain, as he suggested during his book tour that he might forgo any breaks. Vance has consistently emphasized his worries regarding the decreasing birth rates in the US.

The expanding family of the Republican vice president aligns with his fervent support for encouraging Americans to increase their family size. He has also indicated that the 2025 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was a personal friend, played a role in their choice to welcome another child.

JD Vance mentioned that it was Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who expressed her regret about not having more than two children with her late husband before his tragic assassination last September in Utah. This conversation influenced him and the second lady to consider expanding their family. Usha Vance, a former attorney who previously clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, partially agreed with this sentiment.