Meet NASA's 4 crew members for Artemis III, one of its most complex missions

NASA has announced the four astronauts selected for the crew of the upcoming mission as part of the agency's Artemis moon initiative.

Artemis III crew member Luca Parmitano greets the crowd during a press conference at Johnson Space Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)(AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)

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The crew members for the mission designated Artemis III, all of whom are male, consist of three NASA astronauts and one Italian astronaut from the European Space Agency. Except for one, all have previously traveled to space.

In 2027, these four astronauts may embark on a significant mission that will serve as the final test flight, paving the way for NASA to return humans to the lunar surface the following year. Although the crew will not venture beyond Earth’s orbit, Artemis III is regarded by NASA officials as one of the agency's most complex and detailed missions to date.

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What is Artemis III?

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{{^usCountry}} Scheduled for 2027, Artemis III will be the third mission within NASA's new lunar initiative and the second to include a crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scheduled for 2027, Artemis III will be the third mission within NASA's new lunar initiative and the second to include a crew. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The main goal of Artemis III is for astronauts on NASA's Orion spacecraft to rendezvous and dock in low-Earth orbit – the same area where the International Space Station functions – with the commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main goal of Artemis III is for astronauts on NASA's Orion spacecraft to rendezvous and dock in low-Earth orbit – the same area where the International Space Station functions – with the commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Artemis III: What does this complex mission involve? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Artemis III: What does this complex mission involve? {{/usCountry}}

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The mission entails launching several rockets from various launch sites across the United States over a two-week timeframe, ensuring they converge at specific locations in Earth's orbit. Subsequently, the Artemis III crew's objective is clear: to rendezvous with two commercial lunar landers – one developed by SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, and the other by Blue Origin, established by Jeff Bezos – and verify that all systems function as planned.

This mission will succeed Artemis II, which, in April, captured global attention by sending four astronauts on a daring expedition to orbit the moon. Additionally, it occurs as the United States competes with China to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time since the conclusion of the Apollo era, which ended fifty years ago.

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Congratulations Artemis III crew, we can't wait to fly with you https://t.co/bbY4UPIGEN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 9, 2026

NASA's announcement of Artemis crew: Meet astronauts for upcoming mission

NASA representatives, headed by Administrator Jared Isaacman, disclosed the crew for the Artemis III mission on Tuesday, June 9, at the Johnson Space Center located in Houston, Texas. They also presented additional information regarding the mission, which Isaacman indicated is scheduled to occur "by this time next year."

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"Artemis III will demonstrate the power of American innovation and international partnership as we test complex rendezvous and docking operations and advance the technologies that will one day carry us deeper into the solar system," Isaacman said in a statement. "This mission will require the most awe-inspiring coordination of heavy-lift rocket launches in history, drawing on the talent and capability of teams across government and the spaceflight community."

Commander Randy Bresnik, a NASA astronaut and retired Marine colonel hailing from Santa Monica, California, is embarking on his third journey into space;

Pilot Luca Parmitano, an Italian astronaut affiliated with the European Space Agency, has previously completed two missions to the International Space Station;

Mission specialist Andre Douglas, a NASA astronaut based in Miami, Florida, is set to undertake his inaugural spaceflight after having served as a backup crewmember for Artemis II;

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Mission specialist Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut and Army combat pilot from Miami, Florida, achieved a record in 2023 for the longest single spaceflight by any American during a mission to the ISS.

Additionally, NASA has appointed astronaut Bob Hines, a U.S. Air Force veteran with one previous spaceflight, as a backup crew member for this mission. Hines will undergo training alongside the rest of the crew and may join the mission should another member be unable to participate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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