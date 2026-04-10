Melania Trump approval rating: First lady accused of massive Epstein ‘cover up’; poll gives bad news

Melania Trump's approval ratings have taken a major beating, especially after her recent comments on her ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Fresh polling data has placed the 55-year-old at the bottom of modern First Lady approval rankings.

What did Melania Trump say about Epstein?

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in the White House Cross Hall in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2026(AFP)

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In a surprise address on Thursday, Melania Trump denied any links to Epstein. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said, reading from prepared remarks and declining to take questions.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today." She firmly rejected claims that Epstein had any role in her personal life or relationship with Donald Trump.

Read More: ‘Not his victim': Melania Trump denies links with ‘disgraceful’ Jeffrey Epstein

"I never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach," she said. "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.

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{{^usCountry}} "I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Behind the scenes, senior adviser Marc Beckman said: “First Lady Melania Trump spoke out now because enough is enough. The lies must stop." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Behind the scenes, senior adviser Marc Beckman said: “First Lady Melania Trump spoke out now because enough is enough. The lies must stop." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to recent surveys, Melania's net approval rating has dropped to -12 — a sharp decline from +3 in January 2025, with analysts describing the figures as 'historically awful'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to recent surveys, Melania's net approval rating has dropped to -12 — a sharp decline from +3 in January 2025, with analysts describing the figures as 'historically awful'. {{/usCountry}}

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CNN data expert Harry Enten noted that previous First Ladies, including Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, all maintained net positive approval ratings during their time in the role. Critics have pointed to lingering controversies - such as a widely criticized 2018 jacket and the poorly received documentary Melania: Twenty Days To History - as possible factors behind her declining popularity.

The polling, however, predates a rare and direct public statement delivered by the First Lady at the White House.

Read More: Read Melania Trump's full speech about Jeffrey Epstein ties - top quotes and revelations

Melania Trump accused of coverup

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Meanwhile, several social media commentators accused Melania of covering-up a major Epstein controversy.

“There is a major Epstein / Melania news story hitting. Who is breaking it? She’s obviously trying to get ahead of something. What is it?” MaileOnX, who has over 54K followers, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The coverup can continue. Melania Trump coming out about Epstein means she's getting ahead of something,” another person tweeted.

The renewed focus on Epstein comes amid broader political tensions, including fallout within the Trump administration over the handling of related files. President Trump recently dismissed his attorney general, Pam Bondi, who had faced criticism from parts of his political base over delays in releasing documents connected to the case.

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Epstein, once a well-connected financier, had ties to numerous high-profile figures across politics and business. He died in 2019 while in custody awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, with authorities ruling his death a suicide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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