Melania Trump-Ghislaine Maxwell: Fact-checking FLOTUS' claims about Epstein associate as 'Dear G' email surfaces

Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump , said on Thursday that she ‘never had’ a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell . The First Lady of the US denied reports of her connection to the late convicted child sex offender and Maxwell, saying she had ‘no knowledge’ of Epstein's criminal activity when they met.

Melania also denied claims that Epstein had introduced her to Trump, saying they both got invited to Epstein's parties, but had met by chance. As per reports, the two met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Paolo Zampolli at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan.

Also Read | Melania Trump-Epstein row: How FLOTUS really met Donald Trump. James Carville's old theory surfaces

However, Melania's claims about not knowing Maxwell were quickly fact-checked by many online, as they shared an email communication to ‘G’ from Melania. The mail was released by the Justice Department when they made the final tranche of Epstein documents accessible to the public.

Melania Trump-Ghislaine Maxwell: Fact-check amid email row The email is from 2002 and the sender's ID is blacked out. The contents of the mail read “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania”.

The parts of referring to ‘G’ which is presumably Maxwell as ‘dear’ and asking for her to ‘call’ on return to New York have been pointed to by many online. Ending the mail with ‘love’ from Melania, has also raised eyebrows as the First Lady issued a statement to distance herself from both Epstein and Maxwell.

MSNow shared a copy of the email too, and a person posted a snippet of the news coverage, writing “This is the email that's in question.”