Melania Trump urges US to support transgender athletes ban, also backs LGBTQ+ rights, ‘Respect everyone…’

Melania Trump took to X on Tuesday, June 30, to support the ban on transgender athletes playing sports in categories different from their sex assigned at birth. However, she also said that she backs LGBTQ rights. Her post comes after a Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes.

Melania Trump urges US to support transgender athletes ban, also backs LGBTQ+ rights (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Melania wrote, ““As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected." - MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156). The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion: “Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females? ... The answer is yes.””

“America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls' sports fair,” she added. “Both ideals are essential.”

The Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ruled that states can ban transgender girls from competing on girls and women’s school sports teams. Bans were kept in Idaho and West Virginia on Tuesday via a 6-3 decision.

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Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority and shot down arguments that transgender athlete restrictions unconstitutionally discriminate on the basis of sex or gender identity.

“In other words, may schools determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex? The answer is yes,” Kavanaugh wrote.

“Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex. The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America,” he added.

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Meanwhile, the ACLU, a left-leaning civil rights group, posted on the social platform Bluesky on Tuesday, “The Supreme Court ruled that states can ban transgender girls from school sports. This is a devastating ruling for trans students across the country who simply want the freedom to play with their friends.”