Melania Trump vs Hunter Biden: Inside First Lady's $1 billion apology notice amid Epstein row

First Lady Melania Trump is going after Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden's son, for his comments on the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files. She claims that Hunter made ‘false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements’ about her, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Melania Trump has sent a notice to Hunter Biden amid Epstein row(AFP)

According to the report, Melania Trump's litigation counsel, Alejando Brito, sent a $1 billion notice to the former first son and his attorney Abbe Lowell earlier this month.

The first lady has further demanded that Hunter Biden ‘immediately remove and retract the content and issue an apology’ or face ‘legal action’.

Brito pointed out at Hunter's video interview with Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan, saying he should ‘immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump’.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito added.

Fox News embedded the document in their story. Neither Hunter Biden's team nor Melania Trump have reacted to the article yet.

Hunter Biden Returns

In a video interview, titled ‘Hunter Biden Returns’, the former first son said that, "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

He further added, “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met.”

“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums. Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide,” Melania Trump's lawyer stated.

“Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm.”

Brito, as per the Fox report, said that Hunter Biden was referring to false claims by Michael Wolff, who published a story in The Daily Beast. The article was titled: ‘Melania Trump ‘very involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author.’

"She's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well," Michael Wolff said in an interview with The Daily Beast podcast host Joanna Coles.