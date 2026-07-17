Mexico earthquake: 7.4-magnitude quake strikes near Puerto Madero; tremors felt in Guatemala, El Salvador

A powerful earthquake rattled WSW of Puerto Madero, Mexico on Friday. According to Mexico's national seismological service, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and tremors felt in Guatemala and El Salvador.
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The earthquake struck 71 kilometres of Puerto Madero, Mexico. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per GeoShake Community Seismic Network. A tsunami threat warning has been issued by the US Tsunami Warning System for certain areas along the Pacific coast.
Mexico earthquake: Advisory issued for netizens
“Shaking will vary by building and terrain, but shallow quakes often produce broader felt reports. Expect aftershocks in the hours to days ahead. Regional context: 22 earthquakes in this region in the last 30 days; this is the largest magnitude observed in that span,” the network stated in a post on X.
“Safety: If indoors, drop, cover, and hold on. Check on neighbors if safe, and report felt location in replies. #earthquake #GeoShake #Mexico.”
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There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
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There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
According to Reuters, the US Tsunami Warning System said that dangerous tsunami waves may occur along coastlines situated within 300 km of the earthquake's epicenter in the region of Mexico.
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The tremor was strong enough to shake buildings in Guatemala City and was also felt in the neighboring country of El Salvador, as per Reuters.
Authorities were keeping a close watch on the situation while evaluations were ongoing in the impacted regions.
An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale is categorized as a 'Major' earthquake. Such significant events are extremely destructive and have the potential to inflict extensive damage over vast areas.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.