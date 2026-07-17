Mexico earthquake: 7.4-magnitude quake strikes near Puerto Madero; tremors felt in Guatemala, El Salvador

A powerful earthquake rattled WSW of Puerto Madero, Mexico on Friday. According to Mexico's national seismological service, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and tremors felt in Guatemala and El Salvador.

Mexico experienced a significant earthquake of 7.4 magnitude WSW of Puerto Madero on Friday, with tremors also impacting parts of Guatemala and El Salvador, per the national seismological service. (REUTERS)

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The earthquake struck 71 kilometres of Puerto Madero, Mexico. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per GeoShake Community Seismic Network. A tsunami threat warning has been issued by the US Tsunami Warning System for certain areas along the Pacific coast.

Mexico earthquake: Advisory issued for netizens

“Shaking will vary by building and terrain, but shallow quakes often produce broader felt reports. Expect aftershocks in the hours to days ahead. Regional context: 22 earthquakes in this region in the last 30 days; this is the largest magnitude observed in that span,” the network stated in a post on X.

“Safety: If indoors, drop, cover, and hold on. Check on neighbors if safe, and report felt location in replies. #earthquake #GeoShake #Mexico.”

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{{^usCountry}} There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. {{/usCountry}}

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Mexico earthquake: Tsunami warning issued

According to Reuters, the US Tsunami Warning System said that dangerous tsunami waves may occur along coastlines situated within 300 km of the earthquake's epicenter in the region of Mexico.

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The tremor was strong enough to shake buildings in Guatemala City and was also felt in the neighboring country of El Salvador, as per Reuters.

Authorities were keeping a close watch on the situation while evaluations were ongoing in the impacted regions.

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale is categorized as a 'Major' earthquake. Such significant events are extremely destructive and have the potential to inflict extensive damage over vast areas.