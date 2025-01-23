Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mexico has not agreed to accept non-Mexican US asylum seekers, says president

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2025 12:07 AM IST

USA-TRUMP/MIGRATION-MPP:Mexico has not agreed to accept non-Mexican US asylum seekers, says president

MEXICO CITY, - Mexico's president said on Wednesday she has not agreed to accept non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States, a day after her new U.S. counterpart announced the return of a program to do so.

Mexico has not agreed to accept non-Mexican US asylum seekers, says president
Mexico has not agreed to accept non-Mexican US asylum seekers, says president

On Tuesday, the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump announced it would bring back its "Remain in Mexico" program, formerly known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, that forced non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their often prolonged cases in the United States were resolved.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters that such a move would require the country receiving the asylum-seekers to agree, and that Mexico had not done so.

She said her government was offering humanitarian assistance to deported migrants of other nationalities along with "mechanisms to be repatriated" if they voluntarily want to return to their home countries.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House vowing to press ahead with aggressive immigration and border security measures, including the declaration of a national emergency at the southern border despite a sharp reduction in crossings over the past year.

The MPP program was initially launched in 2019 during Trump's previous term as president in a bid to deter what officials then described as fraudulent asylum claims.

Human rights advocates pushed back against the policy, arguing that it endangered migrants, including families with young children, by forcing them to live in border encampments vulnerable to organized crime.

In 2021, former President Joe Biden ended the program, citing precarious and dangerous conditions on the Mexican side of the border.

Also on Wednesday, Sheinbaum noted that her Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente and newly-confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a "very cordial" phone call a day earlier in which they discussed migration and security matters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On