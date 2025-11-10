Michael Willis Heard cause of death: Viral ‘Yes King’ TikToker passes away

Michael Willis Heard, the man who popularized the viral 'Yes King' meme via his TikTok handle, @loveandlighttv, has passed away, his daughter confirmed on TikTok. Michael Willis Heard, the man behind the viral 'Yes King' meme, has passed away. (Michael Willis Heard on TikTok)

Mykel Crumbie, the daughter of Michael Willis Heard, wrote in a post on Facebook that Heard has passed away. His cause of death was not confirmed.

"My daddy man... I'ma miss you so much king this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one," she wrote. “IDC who didn't love my father and didn't like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM (sic).”

Who Was Michael Willis Heard?

Michael Willis Heard was known for his viral videos, where he provided advice on lifestyle and matters related to sexual wellness. According to his daughter's profile on Facebook, Michael Willis Heard was from Elyria, Ohio. He had thousands of followers across social media, who tuned to his videos for their positive, affirmative nature.

“Yes King” and “Love yourself” - two of his most popular catchphrases, are part of this affirmative advocacy around which Heard had built his followers base.

Tributes Pour In For Mike Willis Heard

Fans of the TikToker paid tribute to him with posts on social media.

"Rest in peace Michael Willis Heard. You’ll always be the king," another said.

"Rip Yes king man. Michael Willis Heard 😔 his videos always made me laugh LLK," wrote one.

"Popular content creator Mike Heard AKA Yes King has sadly passed away. This is a devastating loss for the meme community," added another.