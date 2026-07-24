Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares MAI AI strategy, says new models will cut costs and power Copilot, Outlook, Excel

After a major Microsoft service disruption on Thursday morning that left many users unable to access platforms including Microsoft 365, Teams, and Outlook, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a long post on X explaining the company's latest AI strategy. Nadella began his post by asking an important question about the future of AI and software.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the MAI AI strategy. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (AFP)

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"In a world where software has real marginal cost for the first time, how do we ensure frontier benefits are diffused across the entire ecosystem?", asked Nadella. He said the answer is to focus on getting the best results at the lowest possible cost instead of only using the most powerful AI models. However the company has not yet provided any explanation on the outage.

Also read: Microsoft outage disrupts Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook services worldwide

Microsoft MAI models explained

Nadella said Microsoft is making rapid progress in improving these AI models. He said Microsoft aims to make advanced AI available to more users while lowering costs. Nadella explained that Microsoft plans to use optimized MAI models for products that millions of people use every day.

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{{^usCountry}} Nadella said Microsoft is first testing this approach in its own products. He said the company's system does not rely on only one AI model. He explained that AI models are only one part of Microsoft's larger AI system. How Microsoft AI system works {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nadella said Microsoft is first testing this approach in its own products. He said the company's system does not rely on only one AI model. He explained that AI models are only one part of Microsoft's larger AI system. How Microsoft AI system works {{/usCountry}}

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Nadella said features like memory, tools, context, user interactions, skills and the AI harness also play a major role in improving performance. He said Microsoft wants its AI systems to keep improving even if one specific AI model is removed from the system.

Nadella said Microsoft trains its AI models using real product interactions, workflows and customer outcomes. He said this approach gives Microsoft more control over its AI systems and allows the company to improve them over time. He added that Microsoft's MAI models perform better than some general-purpose frontier AI models in certain use cases.

Microsoft AI in everyday products

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Nadella said the MAI models use fewer computing tokens while delivering these results. He said Microsoft wants to improve every part of its AI system across the products people use every day.

Nadella said Microsoft has started using MAI models in some cases when they perform as well as or better than frontier AI models. He said Microsoft has seen early results from using MAI models in GitHub Copilot, Excel and Outlook.

Nadella added that Microsoft is expanding the same AI strategy to Copilot Chat, PowerPoint and other products. He said Microsoft expects these AI systems to improve over time. Nadella also said enterprise customers can build similar AI systems using their own workflows, business data and evaluation methods. He said Microsoft is offering these AI tools through Foundry and its AI toolchain for businesses to build their own AI systems.