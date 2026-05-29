Microsoft Copilot down update: Why Copilot is so slow today. How to solve issues?

Microsoft's AI tool is experiencing some problems on Friday morning, with over 500 reports of problems, according to DownDetector. After 10 am EST, the faults began to appear, and by 1:07 pm, there were roughly 700 problems.

Many users have reported problems with Microsoft Copilot on Friday as the AI assistant experienced outages and slow responses from the app. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The Downdetector status page shows recent user-reported problems with Microsoft Copilot, mostly affecting the app at 67% and, to a lesser extent, the website, with only 1% users facing login issues.

According to Statusgator, over 200 in the last 24 hours users reported issues like slow performance, server not responding, and blank/no responses.

Recent incidents where users were unable to use Microsoft 365 Copilot or received intermittent blank responses have been flagged as warnings rather than full outages.

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Why is Microsoft Copilot running slowly?

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{{^usCountry}} Microsoft has not immediately issued a detailed technical explanation about the partial outage or the slow responses from the AI tool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Microsoft has not immediately issued a detailed technical explanation about the partial outage or the slow responses from the AI tool. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, according to Microsoft Learn, slow performance and session interruptions with Copilot can happen due to several reasons, such as browser settings, network issues, or system resource limitations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, according to Microsoft Learn, slow performance and session interruptions with Copilot can happen due to several reasons, such as browser settings, network issues, or system resource limitations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, Microsoft Copilot relies heavily on cloud computing infrastructure and large language models to generate responses in real time. If server demand spikes or backend systems experience instability, users can encounter lag, delayed responses, or service interruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, Microsoft Copilot relies heavily on cloud computing infrastructure and large language models to generate responses in real time. If server demand spikes or backend systems experience instability, users can encounter lag, delayed responses, or service interruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} USA Today has reported that there is no update on when the problems will be fixed. However, it hasn't been long, so it might be a speedy fix. How can users try fixing Copilot issues? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USA Today has reported that there is no update on when the problems will be fixed. However, it hasn't been long, so it might be a speedy fix. How can users try fixing Copilot issues? {{/usCountry}}

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Even while Microsoft typically needs to address partial outages, users experiencing Copilot issues can still try a few troubleshooting techniques that might temporarily boost performance or restore access.

Microsoft Support lists out several steps that include:

1. Refresh or restart the app. Users can try refreshing the Copilot webpage, restarting the application, or reopening their browser to clear temporary glitches.

2. Clear browser cache and cookies. Navigate to Edge's settings, look for the "Clear browsing data" tab, and choose "Cached images and files."

Corrupted browser data can sometimes interfere with cloud-based AI tools. Clearing cache and cookies may help restore functionality.

3. Switch browsers or devices. This could help users who reported partial success accessing Copilot through alternative browsers, mobile devices, or different Microsoft accounts.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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