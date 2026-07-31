Midtown Atlanta shooting update: Shooting reported at Peachtree Street; scary videos emerge as cops say victim ‘alert’

A shooting was reported in Midtown, Atlanta on Thursday, July 30. The incident reportedly took place at the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.

Atlanta Police Department officials are reportedly investigating a shooting in Midtown. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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While Atlanta Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter, they spoke to 11Alive to share that one victim is 'alert, conscious, and breathing’.

A motive for the shooting was not given and no details were shared about the suspect. Peachtree Street NE is closed as cops investigate. The crime scene stretches from Five Guys down to the CVS Pharmacy. As per local reports, a restaurant along the street, believed to be Anh's Kitchen, has its windows shattered out.

Midtown Atlanta shooting: Scary videos and photos emerge

A scary video on X showed massive police presence at the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} "Shooting in Midtown in the area of Peachtree/7th. One adult male was shot. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots. Witnesses also say the shooting stemmed from some type of dispute (unconfirmed, check back for updates). No word if suspect was caught yet,” a post noted, but this information could not be verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shooting in Midtown in the area of Peachtree/7th. One adult male was shot. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots. Witnesses also say the shooting stemmed from some type of dispute (unconfirmed, check back for updates). No word if suspect was caught yet,” a post noted, but this information could not be verified. {{/usCountry}}

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A photo also showed police at the scene.

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Another video from the scene was shared on Facebook.

The person noted “At least one person was shot in 800 block of Peachtree Street next to Spire Midtown. Multiple shots were fired. Crime scene tape has Peachtree Street closed from Spire Midtown to CVS Pharmacy. Sounding like a shootout between two men. Glass door is shattered at Anh’s Kitchen. Person shot was alert when rushed to the trauma center. APD out searching for evidence including shell casings.”

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Atlanta shooting: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Midtown, Atlanta.

“This whst I’m talking bout I heard it,” one wrote, claiming to have heard the shots. “Typical night in the ATL,” another said, expressing exasperation. “FIFA is gone. Back to the same old Atlantastan,” yet another criticized, comparing the law and order situation to when the FIFA World Cup games were being held there.

One person also tagged the mayor of Atlanta and wrote that they claimed one would not get shot there.

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A person also wrote on X “At least one person shot in 800 block of Peachtree St in Midtown. It’s next to Spire Midtown. Door shot out of Anh’s Kitchen. Crime scene stretches to CVS. Possible shootout. Person shot was alert. Second person took off. APD on scene investigating.”