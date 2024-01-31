Migrant mob thrashes two NYPD cops near Times Square in shocking video, released without bail

A horrifying video has captured the moment a migrant mob attacked a pair of police officers and brutally thrashed them near Times Square in New York City. However, the suspects were released without bail. A horrifying video has captured the moment a migrant mob attacked a pair of police officers and brutally thrashed them near Times Square (NYPD Crime Stoppers/X)

The video shows the NYPD officer and lieutenant asking the migrants to move along on West 42nd Street in Manhattan last week. However, an altercation soon broke out between the suspects and a cop.

The other members of the mob then joined, kicking the cops on the head and body. The cops lay on the ground as the suspects eventually ran east on 42nd Street toward Seventh Avenue.

Four thugs were initially busted by police, and were identified by sources as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24. They were all charged with assault but released without bail. Police later arrested a fifth suspect, Jhoan Boada, 22, and charged him with attempted assault of a police officer, according to police sources, New York Post reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said the incident is still being investigated. Additional video of the assault is also being reviewed.

The two officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries – while one suffered cuts to the face, the other cop sustained wounds on the body.

Suspect Reveron reportedly has two open cases for assault and robbery in Manhattan. He allegedly “pushed, punched and bit” a Nordstrom Rack employee in November. The victim had allegedly caught him stealing a $130 item from the Union Square store’s display rack. He also “punched with a closed fist” a loss prevention officer at the Herald Square Macy’s. In this case, too, he was attempting a robbery with two others.

“Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry in a statement. “It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work.”