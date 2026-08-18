Mike Caruso arrest update: Child sexual abuse allegations against former Florida House Rep. explained

Former Florida House of Representatives member and Palm Beach County clerk of courts and comptroller, Michael Allen Caruso, a.k.a. Mike Caruoso, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a child, the Miami Herald reported.

Former Florida US House Representative, Mike Caruoso. (Mike Caruoso/ Instagram)

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He was arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail early morning on Tuesday. According to his arrest affidavit cited by the Herald, the 67-year-old is accused of "molestation, kidnapping, luring and enticing a child, lewd and lascivious exhibition and child abuse." The incidents happened last year.

Caruso, a Republican, is considered close to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. After his term at the Florida House of Representatives ended, he was appointed at the Palm Beach court promptly. In the meanwhile, Caruso was running a campaign for reelection on a GOP ticket.

However, following his arrest, Ron DeSantis suspended Caruso from all of his official positions in the Florida state administration.

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What Are The Allegations Against Mike Caruso

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{{^usCountry}} The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released few details on the arrest and the charges against the 67-year-old former legislator. But the Miami Herald has reported exclusive details of the charges based on his arrest affidavit, an Orange County Sheriff's Office report where the alleged incident took place, and anonymous sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released few details on the arrest and the charges against the 67-year-old former legislator. But the Miami Herald has reported exclusive details of the charges based on his arrest affidavit, an Orange County Sheriff's Office report where the alleged incident took place, and anonymous sources. {{/usCountry}}

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The details that have emerged are shocking and put Mike Caruso's reelection bid at stake. The most striking details reported by the Herald are that the alleged victim was "a boy younger than 5."

Caruso allegedly "exposed himself" to the child a dinner gathering, then touched the boy's private parts, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office report. He then played what the report describes as a "tickle monster" and touched the child again the afternoon following the dinner party.

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The first incident was followed by another where Caruso allegedly flashed at the child on a cruise ship. The incidents prompted a criminal investigation into Caruso, which led to his Tuesday arrest.

The latest of the incident came during a fishing trip to Orange County. Mike Caruso allegedly touched the boy's genitals again, prompting the boy to act out sexually later at home. The parents of the boy filed a police complaint that led to his arrest.

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Not The First Time Caruso Is Facing Child Abuse Allegations

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As multiple previous reports have noted, Mike Caruso has faced allegations of child sexual abuse in the past. It includes allegations made by his former wife in their divorce settlement. Caruso has called the case a “false sexual abuse case.” Additionally, the state Department of Children and Families of Florida has conducted multiple probes into Caruso, reports state. However, their details are not piblicly known.