Mike Johnson vows to ‘fight back’ after Trump's historic guilty verdict in hush money trial

House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to retaliate against Donald Trump's conviction in the historic hush money trial. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records before a Manhattan jury on Thursday. While Johnson said that the House Republicans will use “everything in our arsenal,” he clarified that they will remain within the “rule of law.” US House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to 'fight back' after Donald Trump's guilty verdict in hush money trial(Getty Images via AFP)

Mike Johnson vows to ‘fight back’ after Trump's guilty verdict

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, the 52-year-old told host Shannon Bream, “We are the rule of law party. Chaos is not a conservative value. We have to fight back, and we will with everything in our arsenal. But we will do that within the confines of the rule of law.”

Johnson continued, “We believe in our institutions,” adding, “We are conservatives, and we are trying to conserve the greatest country in the history of the world. And its institutions are an important part of that. Our system of justice is an important part of that.”

Conservatives were left furious after the presumptive GOP nominee was convicted last week. Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s sentencing for 10 a.m. ET on July 11, where he could be sentenced to probation or up to 4 years in state prison on each count, with a maximum of 20 years.

Johnson previously urged the Supreme Court to “step in” during a Fox News interview a day after Trump's conviction. “This is totally unprecedented, and it’s dangerous to our system. We have all discussed this before, and you all talk about it all the time,” he said.

The House Speaker further claimed that the Democrats “want to try to bankrupt Donald Trump. They want to diminish his credibility and go after his character.” “This will be overturned, guys. There is no question about it. It’s just going to take some time to do it,” Johnson added.