Mike Johnson's Chief of Staff Hayden Haynes steps down; Garrett Fultz promoted: 'Honor of a lifetime'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a staffing shake-up, as reports on confirmed that his chief of staff is set to step down from the position.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a staffing shake-up as his chief of staff is set to step down from the position.(Bloomberg)

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Hayden Haynes, who has been a long-time aide to Mike Johnson is now leaving his role to pursue a new opportunity.

Decade-long partnership comes to an end

A native of Minden, has been serving as chief of staff to Mike Johnson since Johnson first entered Congress.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his professional ties with Johnson go back to 2016, when he worked as campaign manager and continued in that capacity even after taking on the chief of staff role. He led Johnson’s first congressional campaign in 2016 at the age of 27.

Johnson honors Haynes on House floor

Since Hayden Haynes has been by his side from the beginning, Mike Johnson paid tribute to him on the House floor on June 4, reported Daily Advertiser.

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{{^usCountry}} “Even before the speakership, before the Cannon office that was split in the middle by a women’s restroom, before the apartment campaign office above the radio station (in Shreveport), it was Hayden who built this ship from the ground up," Johnson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even before the speakership, before the Cannon office that was split in the middle by a women’s restroom, before the apartment campaign office above the radio station (in Shreveport), it was Hayden who built this ship from the ground up," Johnson said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Johnson also described Hayden Haynes as “the most integral member of the staff,” adding, “I will always be grateful for that, and we’re going to miss him.” Haynes replacement and next career move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Johnson also described Hayden Haynes as “the most integral member of the staff,” adding, “I will always be grateful for that, and we’re going to miss him.” Haynes replacement and next career move {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is now stepping down from the position to join the global law firm K&L Gates in Washington, where he will serve as a government affairs counselor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is now stepping down from the position to join the global law firm K&L Gates in Washington, where he will serve as a government affairs counselor. {{/usCountry}}

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Haynes will be succeeded as top aide to Mike Johnson by current Deputy Chief of Staff Garrett Fultz.

The exiting Chief of staff, who is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, told USA Today Network that his new role will allow him to spend more time at home with his wife, Jennifer, and their son, Brody.

Emotional farewell message

"Serving the people of Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District and later the speaker’s office under Mike Johnson has truly been an honor of a lifetime," Haynes said after the exit.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Louisiana, as well as to Mike Johnson and his family for their support throughout his journey.

Also read: Mojtaba Khamenei's aide has a ‘test’ for Trump amid war with US: ‘First time Iran has won’

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“Words can’t express the gratitude I have for the people of Louisiana, but especially for Speaker Johnson and his family. Mike, Kelly, Hannah, Abby, Jack and Will have become family to me, and I will forever be grateful for his friendship and wise counsel,” he remarked.

He concluded by speaking highly of Mike Johnson, while also noting that Louisiana is fortunate to have him serving as Speaker of the House.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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