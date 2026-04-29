Milica addresses private photos leak tied to Streamer WestCOL, 'I'd never do something like that'

Argentine streamer Milica has publicly addressed leaked private photos that have drawn attention in the online‑streaming community. The images link her to the streamer Luis "West Col".

Milica addresses private photos leak tied to Streamer WestCOL

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Milica responded to the leak in a post on X, writing that pictures of her and “someone she dated” had been shared online without their consent. "Today was supposed to be a day of celebration, but I need to clarify something. Photos of me with someone I dated were leaked without our consent (they're not sexual in nature). I have nothing to do with it; I would never do something like that. The photos were in the possession of someone close to me, and since I was in another country, I sent them to share my happiness at that time," the post read.

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{{^usCountry}} She clarified that she did not authorize the release of the photos and asked followers to stop sharing and tagging them in new posts. The pictures first appeared on WestCol's official X community. What Milica said about the leak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She clarified that she did not authorize the release of the photos and asked followers to stop sharing and tagging them in new posts. The pictures first appeared on WestCol's official X community. What Milica said about the leak {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Milica also stated that the photos were leaked by a person over a bet in a TikTok Live that would have won her boxing match against Kim Shantal at Supernova. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Milica also stated that the photos were leaked by a person over a bet in a TikTok Live that would have won her boxing match against Kim Shantal at Supernova. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If I won today's fight, they would be released. I sincerely apologize to the person in the photos for this situation. They are someone I respect and care for deeply, and I would never do anything to hurt them. I'm sorry,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If I won today's fight, they would be released. I sincerely apologize to the person in the photos for this situation. They are someone I respect and care for deeply, and I would never do anything to hurt them. I'm sorry,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Milica is an Argentine live‑streamer and social‑media personality. She is popular on platforms like Kick and TikTok and she shares gaming and lifestyle content. WestCol is a Colombian streamer and influencer active in the Latin‑American and global streaming scene. The two have been linked by fans in the past, and their online relationship has often been a topic of discussion before the leak brought their private moments into the spotlight.

The issue has triggered debates about the privacy of public figures. There has been no statement from WestCol.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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