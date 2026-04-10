Why did DLive shut down? What happened to the Twitch, YouTube, and Kick competitor

DLive has announced that it will be closing its operations immediately and permanently. The company announced its shutdown on April 7 2026. DLive is an American live video streaming service that has been hosting live broadcasts for 8 years. The blockchain- based live streaming website uses BitTorrent file system and pays content creators and streamers using CryptoCurrency. Big YouTubers like PewDiePie have also used DLive for streaming and advocated for it in 2019. DLive (GooglePlay)

Reported reasons behind shutdown As per the reports, the website is going to shutdown completely. The website faced difficulties to expand its user base because established platforms like Kick and Twitch and YouTube already dominated the market. The platform had been receiving negative feedback from the users due to which its already meagre user base kept on declining. The platform was unable to keep up with Twitch, YouTube and Kick’s enhanced monetization, user discoverability and creator’s ecosystem.

Additionally, in January 2026, the platform associated itself with controversial extremist creators. This happened when the Forward described the platform as a “safe haven for neo-na*is”. In 2019, the company was acquired by BitTorrent, INC. after which cryptocurrency use and additional functions did not receive mainstream attention online.

What's the next course The sudden shutdown has left the creators uncertain as they now face restrictions on streaming, subscription services to earn their money. On April 7, 2026 Dive issued a public statement in which it asked the creators to withdraw the remaining coins, cancel existing subscriptions and download their uploaded content before the immediate shutdown.

In their statement announced via Twitter, DLive confirmed that more updates were underway and they would keep the creators in loop. “We will continue to share updates regarding the platform’s wind-down timeline to ensure you remain informed throughout this transition.", it stated.

The announcement was posted with DLive’s official mascot saying a teary goodbye to the audience in a picture that stated, “All good things must come to an end”. The company thanked its supporters, “Thank you for your continued support of DLive. We regret to inform you that the platform will be ceasing operations. The top-up function, including subscriptions, has been discontinued effective immediately." and also its audience for “for the incredible memories, the streams, and your unwavering support over the years. We'll remember this for life."