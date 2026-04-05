YouTube terminates TeamTechnoblade channel dedicated to late Minecraft star Technoblade hours after launch

YouTube’s automated systems have sparked outrage in the gaming community after quickly terminating a new channel started by Technodad — the father of the late Minecraft legend Technoblade — as a tribute to his son, according to SportsKeeda. YouTube bans Technodad’s tribute channel to Technoblade within hours. (UnSplash)

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The Emotional Backstory In June 2022, beloved Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away at the age of 23 after battling stage 4 sarcoma cancer for over a year. Shortly after his death, his father — affectionately known to fans as Technodad — posted the emotional video "so long nerds" on the official Technoblade channel. In it, he read Alex’s final message to fans and promised to keep his memory and legacy alive.

Nearly four years later, on April 1, Technodad launched a brand-new dedicated channel called TeamTechnoblade. The goal was to share personal videos, previously unseen clips of Technoblade, fan art, memes, and more community-focused content.

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The Sudden Ban The channel uploaded just one announcement video before YouTube terminated it within hours. The platform’s automated system flagged it as a suspected “bot account” due to its extremely rapid growth — the channel had gained nearly 50,000 subscribers in a very short time.

Fans were shocked and furious, viewing the ban as another example of YouTube’s flawed automated moderation failing to recognize genuine community-driven content.

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The news quickly spread on Reddit (particularly in r/Technoblade and r/youtube), with users expressing disappointment.

The official TeamTechnoblade account responded in classic Technoblade style on X: "Got banned, naturally. The new channel was too powerful. Working with the YouTube overlords to get everything made right again. Hang tight, nerds.”

YouTube Takes Quick Action The channel has since been restored.

By- Vidushi Mishra