Missing Texas giraffe, Gracie, found? Latest update after animal escaped from Cedar Hollow Ranch

Gracie, a giraffe, has been missing over two weeks. The animal escaped from Cedar Hollow Ranch in Texas, and now viral claims have been made online that Gracie was found safe.

Gracie the giraffe has been missing for over two weeks now. (X/@KenMatthews)

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Gracie, the giraffe, reportedly went off to a less-populated part of the property, and entered and unfenced area on the other side of the gate, Vick Jones, manager of the ranch, told New York Times.

The owners have noted that Gracie the giraffe has rounded ears, marking it as a standout feature, while announcing a $5,000 reward for the safe capture and return of the animal. Gracie went missing from the town of Leakey, which lies to the west of San Antonio.

While locals have been searching for Gracie for almost two weeks now, a page reported that Gracie had been found. “Gracie the giraffe, who had been missing from a ranch in Texas for two weeks, has reportedly been found safe. Social media posts claimed to have spotted the giraffe's capture,” Dexerto shared on X.

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Gracie the giraffe found? Fact-checking wild claims

{{^usCountry}} However, Gracie the giraffe has not been found. Despite the viral claim, X users added context to the post, saying “Gracie the giraffe has not been found, according to the ranch manager and Real County officials.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Gracie the giraffe has not been found. Despite the viral claim, X users added context to the post, saying “Gracie the giraffe has not been found, according to the ranch manager and Real County officials.” {{/usCountry}}

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Real county sheriff Nathan Johnson also junked such rumors about the recapture of Gracie and said “The giraffe has not been located. It’s still at large. It’s frustrating, and it’s more appalling that there’s people who have no idea what they’re talking about, putting things on the internet as if it was fact,” as per The Guardian.

Gracie is a reticulated giraffe usually native to many eastern African countries.

Gracie the giraffe goes missing: Reactions pour in

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While the search for Gracie the giraffe continues, several social media users have shared posts. “Anyone with information about Gracie's location can contact Owner, Vick Jones at 830-279-5822 or the Real County Sheriff's Office at 830-232-5201,” one noted.

Another added “There’s been some reports and game camera sightings of Gracie.” Given that a giraffe is not a usual sight in Texas, one individual wondered how the animal had not been found yet.

“First, how do you lose a WHOLE GIRAFFE? Gracie 16-foot-tall animal with a neck visible from three zip codes away,” they wrote. Yet another said “#Texas Hill Country may need a few updated giraffe crossing signs. All jokes aside, we’re hoping Gracie is found safe and returned home soon.”

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One person also expressed fear that Gracie the giraffe's long neck might touch a power line, which could prove to be dangerous. “I’m worried about Gracie the giraffe and her head/neck touching a power line,” they wrote.