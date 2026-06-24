‘Frankenstein’ rabbits with dark, twisted growths erupting from skull spark alarm in US – should you be worried?
Cottontail rabbits with dark, twisted growths erupting from their skull have left people in the US unnerved. Here's what's really happening.
Cottontail rabbits in Colorado with dark, twisted growths erupting from their skull have left people unnerved. Similar photos have emerged from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New York. The rabbits are being referred to as “Frankenstein rabbits” on social media for their appearance.
However, wildlife agencies do not believe there is any reason to be alarmed. What we are seeing in the photos is Shope papillomavirus, which is a rabbit-specific disease that scientists have known about since as early as the 1930s.
What is Shope papillomavirus?
According to petMD, the Shope papillomavirus is also known as cottontail rabbit papilloma virus (CRPV), and is a “viral disease that causes dark, wart-like growths or tumors on the rabbit’s neck, head, and abdomen.” While the virus is typically found in wild cottontail rabbits, it can infect domestic or pet rabbits too.
The outlet said that outbreaks of this disease are often seen during the summer and fall, when populations of disease-carrying insects are the highest – such as ticks and mosquitoes. “When an insect bites a rabbit infected with Shope papilloma virus, it can then spread the virus to other rabbits with subsequent bites,” petMD says.
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It adds, “Papillomas, often called “rabbit warts,” can be benign and either regress spontaneously within six months or be externally removed. However, if they persist beyond this period, they can transform into malignant squamous cell carcinomas. This progression occurs in roughly 75% of domestic rabbits and 25% of cottontails who contract the disease and do not have spontaneous regression.”
Should you be worried?
Humans do not need to worry, as SPV is specifically a rabbit problem. SPV infects rabbits and hares, and there are no documented cases of human transmission.
Domestic rabbit owners must pay attention. The virus typically spreads between rabbits primarily via mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas rather than direct contact.
If you are a rabbit owner, you can reduce your rabbit’s exposure by keeping it indoors or in screened enclosures in affected regions, controlling mosquitoes and ticks around your yard, and avoiding any contact between your rabbit and wild cottontails. If you notice wart-like growths on the head or neck of your rabbit, consult a vet immediately. While surgical removal is an option, some growths regress on their own.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More