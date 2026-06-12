Ruidoso Downs fire update: Structure fire on Colorado Ave turns into vegetation fire; watch scary videos from New Mexico

A structure fire on Colorado Avenue in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, turned into a vegetation fire, prompting a multi-agency response. The incident took place on Thursday at the 400 block of Colorado Lane, as per WatchDuty. A fire in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico has turned from a structure blaze to a vegetation fire. (Facebook/Jesus Figueroa)

Lincoln County Fire Service issued a statement on the blaze. “At approximately 8:46 pm tonight, emergency crews responded as mutual aide to a reported structure fire in the area of 440 Colorado Avenue in Ruidoso Downs. The fire has since extended into a wildland fire, and multiple agencies and resources are actively working the incident,” they said.

The statement noted that agencies on scene included – Ruidoso Fire Department, Ruidoso Downs Fire Department, Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Mescalero Fire Department, and Lincoln County EMS.

Also Read | Ballard, Seattle fire: Huge blaze at warehouse near Northwest 42nd Street; scary videos emerge

“The scene remains extremely active, and the public is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel safe access for fire suppression operations and traffic control. Residents in the immediate area should remain alert and be prepared for changing conditions, including smoke and possible emergency notifications,” the statement added.

A cause for the fire is not known at present and there are no updates on injuries yet.

Meanwhile, scary videos of the Ruidoso fire were shared on Facebook and X.