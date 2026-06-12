Ballard, Seattle fire: Huge blaze at warehouse near Northwest 42nd Street; scary videos emerge

A huge fire was reported at a warehouse near near 800 of Northwest 42nd Street in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle on Thursday. The Seattle Fire Department noted that they had crews on site and were helping evacuate the building. The Seattle Fire Department reportedly opted for a defensive strategy of putting water on the fire from a safe distance. (X/@benelli14597445) Firefighters opted for a defensive strategy of putting water on the fire from a safe distance, as per Fox13. Meanwhile, people have been advised to stay away from the area and those living nearby have been asked to shut their doors and windows to avoid the smoke. The cause for the fire remains unknown and there are no reports on injuries yet. KOMO reported that the blaze was in Fremont in Seattle. Smoke could be seen from the Queen Anne neighborhood as well. A person shared a photo on X and remarked “Some sort of big fire in Seattle; north end of Queen Anne or beyond.”

Meanwhile, more scary visuals were shared on X and Facebook as the fire in Seattle raged on. Seattle, Ballard fire: Scary visuals emerge One person shared a video of the fire as it was visible from a distance.

“Working on a boat and just noticed the fire happening on the other side of the Ballard Bridge. I’m not sure what it is that’s burning,” they wrote. Also Read | Tracy fire: Videos show scary blaze at Medline warehouse as evacuations are ordered Another person shared that they could see the smoke from Whidbey. “Warehouse fire in Ballard seen from Whidbey,” they wrote.

Whidbey Island is about 37 miles (59.5 km) away from the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, if one chooses to take the ferry there. Meanwhile, others too shared photos and videos. “A warehouse fire in Ballard is now a two alarm fire. Smoke can be seen for miles,” a Fox13 meteorologist noted.

Yet another remarked “3 alarm fire at Consolidated Supply (construction supply warehouse) just north of Ballard Fred Meyer. Close your windows & stay clear of the area Ballard, Fremont, Frelard, Phinney & Greenwood friends.” A video shared by a KOMO news reporter on X showed the extent of the blaze. The massive fire sent thick columns of black smoke up in the air.

“Fire crews are working to gain access to the building and put water on the fire, the Seattle Fire Department said (SFD). The fire was reported in a commercial warehouse…A large part of Seattle has reported a strong smoke smell and a large visible plume of smoke,” the local channel reported. Yet another person shared visuals and wrote “Happening now: firefighters are attempting to put out a three-alarm fire in a Ballard warehouse. Taken from the corner of Leary and 42nd.”

A video from Lake Union showed thick smoke visible from a distance.