Missing US F-15E jet pilot found in Iran? Latest on search operation as videos surface
Videos show search efforts in Iran as heightened activity continues at the site where the rescue operation for the missing F‑15E crew member is ongoing.
Update: The US pilot shot down over Iran has been rescued. He is now safely out of the country, a top official told Al Jazeera on Sunday. Donald Trump shared the news too, writing on Truth Social that "we got him” and he is "safe and sound".
A search-and-rescue operation has been underway for one of the crew members in southwestern Iran following the news that a U.S. F-15 fighter jet was downed near the Iraqi border on Friday.
According to reports, Iranian authorities are carrying out their own search operation and have even gone so far as to ask civilians to help. Messages imploring the public to find the missing American were shown on state television, along with a government prize.
On Saturday, footage circulating on social media was shared by Michael A. Horowitz appears to show heightened activity near what is believed to be the crash site. The post claims that a rescue mission is in progress.
Horowitz wrote, “Video purportedly shows locals and security forces mobilizing to the site where the rescue is allegedly ongoing.”
In the video, locals can be seen moving through a rural area alongside civilians, with vehicles heading towards the alleged “crash site.”
Read more: F-15 crash update: Where is the crew now? Iran ‘hunting’ for pilot, reward announced
Reports of the American downed jet and the missing crew member
Iran shot down a "highly advanced American fighter jet," according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Photos purporting to depict the wreckage of a downed jet were also released by other Iranian media.
One crew member has been rescued, according to sources quoted by Axios, but the second is still being sought after urgently. According to the source, both crew members ejected after the aircraft was hit by Iranian fire.
However, special forces were able to find and remove the crew member alive from inside Iranian territory. But the second crew member is still missing.
The rescued person's condition is yet unknown.
Read more: Another US fighter jet downed, says Iran; state TV urges people to capture pilot
The rescue operation jet was also shot down
An A-10 Warthog aircraft was reportedly involved in the rescue effort before it was struck over the Persian Gulf, and its pilot had to eject before being saved.
Two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the US rescue effort were shot by nomadic tribes in Iran's mountains, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
According to The Hill, one helicopter carrying the pilot who had been rescued from the F-15E jet was struck by small arms fire, injuring crew members. However, the chopper made a safe landing.
Reuters has reported that Iran's senior joint military command has attributed the downing of both US aircraft to new Iranian air defense systems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More