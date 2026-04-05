Missing US F-15E jet pilot found in Iran? Latest on search operation as videos surface

Update: The US pilot shot down over Iran has been rescued. He is now safely out of the country, a top official told Al Jazeera on Sunday. Donald Trump shared the news too, writing on Truth Social that "we got him” and he is "safe and sound". Viral video shows search efforts in southwestern Iran as heightened activity is seen at the alleged site where rescue operation of the missing pilot of F-15E jet is ongoing (Agencies)

A search-and-rescue operation has been underway for one of the crew members in southwestern Iran following the news that a U.S. F-15 fighter jet was downed near the Iraqi border on Friday.

According to reports, Iranian authorities are carrying out their own search operation and have even gone so far as to ask civilians to help. Messages imploring the public to find the missing American were shown on state television, along with a government prize.

On Saturday, footage circulating on social media was shared by Michael A. Horowitz appears to show heightened activity near what is believed to be the crash site. The post claims that a rescue mission is in progress.

Horowitz wrote, “Video purportedly shows locals and security forces mobilizing to the site where the rescue is allegedly ongoing.”

In the video, locals can be seen moving through a rural area alongside civilians, with vehicles heading towards the alleged “crash site.”