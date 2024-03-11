Missouri girl brutally assaulted by black teen near Hazelwood East School, sparks calls to end ‘anti-white agenda’

A student from Hazelwood East High School suffered critical injuries after she was brutally beaten by a black teen, sparking calls to end an “anti-White agenda” in the United States. Missouri girl was admitted to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries.(X@@libsoftiktok)

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the brawl took place on Friday at the intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives near campus.

A disturbing video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows a massive brawl involving numerous school kids, in which a black woman repeatedly beats a white girl in the head before smashing her skull into the pavement.

In the video, the Missouri girl can be seen trembling on the ground with hardly any help from the people standing around her. She was admitted to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries and authorities on Sunday confirmed that she is still in critical condition.

Police arrest suspect on assault charges

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect, Maurnice Declue, on the charges of assault. The accused is being held at a local jail.

Realstlnews has identified the victim as Kailee. However, the authorities have neither disclosed the age of victim, nor they have revealed why the fight occurred and how many people were involved.

Following the incident, the Hazelwood School District raised its voice against bullying and fighting in the community, stressing that “it is a tragedy anytime children are hurt”.

“The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children,” it said in a statement, as per Fox News.

After reviewing the horrific video, James Clark, the Urban League's vice president of Public Safety and Community Response, expressed deep concerns over surge in teen violence incidents and stressed on need for intervention.

"That's a glimpse into the mentality and the culture of our young people today," he said, according to KSDK news.

Hazelwood School incident sparks DEI debate, calls to end ‘anti-White’ agenda

According to Libs of TikTok, the Hazelwood East High School received a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) award in 2022. However, only 5 percent of pupils are proficient in Math, and only 21 percent are proficient in reading.

Following the post, netizens on X blasted DEI programs with one user commenting, “I will end DEI in Missouri, when I become Secretary of State”.

“Won a DEI award…Well at least they’ve included all the diversified failures in their shared disaster,” another wrote.

Some other X users chastised the US over providing billions to Ukraine in aid, while others demand an end to “anti-white agenda”

“This school district is terrible maybe we should give another 60billion to Ukraine,” third user commented.

The fourth chimed in, “It’s also 97% black and 1.4% white. The white families need to get their kids the hell out of there, sadly. The anti-white agenda must end!”

Some netizens even wondered, “if anyone will riot for the white girl who was murdered in this video?”

DEI initiatives, which recently come under fire following Claudine Gay's resignation as president of Harvard, can be found in schools and government agencies, aiming to address disparities against groups that have historically been excluded within an institution.