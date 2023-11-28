Shocking video shows brawl breaking out in North Carolina school, student stabs peer to death

Warning: Graphic content, discretion advised. A horrifying video shows a brawl breaking out at a North Carolina high school, which resulted in a student’s death. Another student reportedly ended up in the hospital. A horrifying video shows a brawl breaking out at a North Carolina high school, which resulted in a student’s death (Facebook)

The footage shows a child wearing a grey hoodie with a black jacket corning another student and repeatedly punching him. As the pair ran into the school gymnasium, several other students followed, cheering and filming the fight. In the midst of the fight, one student pulls out a knife and stabs the other in the leg and groyne. While one student was later pronounced dead, the other ended up at a hospital.

On Monday morning, November 27, two ambulances were spotted leaving Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. A police vehicle trailed each of them.

While a suspect has been arrested by the police, they have not revealed what led to the fight. The names of the students have not been released. However, Raleigh Police said that officers “obtained a secure custody order for a 14-year-old juvenile suspect, and he was charged with murder on a juvenile petition.”

In a release, Raleigh police said, “Responding officers and school security quickly secured the scene and rendered first-aid to two juvenile victims who were transported to a local hospital. Sadly, the 15-year-old victim succumbed to their injuries while a 16-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.”

“Officers and detectives continue working with Wake County Public School officials to investigate this incident,” the release added. “We continue to pray for all impacted by this tragic incident as we begin to heal as a community.”

The police urged anyone with information or evidence related to the crime to contact the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-1193. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the school said, according to the Daily Mail, “Our hearts go out to the victim's loved ones. Please keep them and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your thoughts. Please know that the student who passed away was a valued member of our school community, and we grieve this loss alongside his loved ones.”